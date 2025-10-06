LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Pens Emotional Message to Celebrate Son Bronny’s 21st Birthday

When it comes to the age of a member of the James clan, most NBA fans first think of LeBron’s ongoing showdown with Father Time. The four-time champion and all-time leading scorer will turn 41 before the end of the year. Rumors and speculation about his eventual retirement are a frequent topic of discussion, even as he’s still going strong in his soon-to-be record 23rd season.

As we all know by now, LeBron is old enough that his son Bronny is on the Lakers with him. Last year, the Jameses became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game, and if Bronny continues the development that he flashed last year, they could be sharing much more court time together this year.

It’s Bronny’s 21st birthday today, which should serve as a reminder to Lakers fans to exercise some patience with him as he continues to find his way. Bronny only spent a year in college, and even that was sidetracked by a scary heart condition that limited him to 25 games at USC.

In honor of his birthday, Bronny’s mom Savannah posted a touching tribute to Instagram:

Savannah’s post has every aspect of motherhood rolled into it, from the pride she has in Bronny’s growth as a person, to the confidence she has in his future success, to the hilarious hashtag at the end. Savannah has been there for her kids every step of the way, and this post only confirms what a special bond she and Bronny share.

Savannah talks about having Bronny at 18

On her podcast Everybody’s Crazy, Savannah once comforted a 38-year-old grandmother-to-be by explaining the value of having a support system to help young parents raise their kids. Her own mom was concerned when she got pregnant at 18, but still supported her in raising Bronny and later Bryce and Zhuri.

“It’s hard, especially when you have a different idea of what you want for your kids,” Savannah said, adding, “You just got to be there to support them … Cause I don’t know how the situation would’ve been for me had I not had the support.”

While many famous athletes and their wives endure difficulties due to the dad being on the road so much and the family being in the public eye, LeBron and Savannah have navigated those waters as well as possible. They are high school sweethearts who have been together for over 20 years and are still going strong.

Between her podcast, watching LeBron and Bronny playing together on the Lakers, Bryce beginning his college career at the University of Arizona, and Zhuri dominating the youth volleyball circuit, Savannah is going to be an even busier lady than usual.