“LeBron James would be the GOAT if Kevin Durant didn’t join Stephen Curry!”: Shannon Sharpe proclaims Lakers star would have more rings if not for the Warriors’ superteam

Kevin Durant ruined LeBron James’ legacy while elevating Steph Curry’s after his to the Golden State Warriors.

From 2015 to 2018, the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the NBA Finals. By the end of 2016, each team had won one championship.

During the 2016 offseason, the Golden State Warriors signed free agent Kevin Durant. Warriors had gained a significant advantage and appeared to be near invincible. In both finals in which KD appeared, the Warriors defeated the Cavs 8-1.

Two-time Finals MVP

Two-time NBA Champion

2017 All-NBA Second Team

2018 NBA Community Assist Award

2018 All-NBA First Team

2019 All-NBA Second Team

2019 NBA All-Star MVP KD left his mark on #DubNation Thank you, 35 pic.twitter.com/yxudKZCtvG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 10, 2019

The already dominant Warriors added another All-Star to their lineup. Kevin Durant won the Finals MVP award for the second time in a row as the Warriors annihilated the Cavaliers.

LeBron James was helpless as the Warriors ran rampant in the NBA Finals, much to Skip Bayless’ delight.

Bayless reveled in LeBron’s misery, who had previously lost six NBA Finals. LeBron’s loss record undoubtedly places him in the shadow of Jordan’s unblemished record.

Skip Bayless claims Kevin Durant enhanced Steph Curry’s legacy while damaging LeBron James’

On the “Skip Bayless Show,” Bayless discussed the Warriors’ dynasty and KD’s impact. He went on to say that Durant saved Steph Curry’s legacy while destroying James’.

Skip Bayless expressed gratitude to Kevin Durant for shielding him from LeBron’s adoring fans. He went on to say that Durant was the best player in the world in 2017 and 2018.

The Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to complete the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. To gain an advantage against the Cavaliers in the next off-season, the Warriors signed KD. Golden State recognized that LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers would remain their biggest threat to the championship.

Kevin Durant was essential to Stephen Curry to keep the Cavaliers at bay, but Durant was too much of a luxury for the Warriors. He blended in perfectly, and the Warriors were far ahead of the rest of the league.

Did KD joining the Warriors save Steph’s legacy and hurt LeBron’s? “A lot more people would look at LeBron as the GOAT, but it didn’t wreck his legacy. But I do think we’d look at Steph differently if he were 1-3 in the Finals.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/7H7EcGGNNH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 10, 2022

Without Durant, Curry would not have been able to win the championships. If LeBron had matched Jordan’s total amount of titles, he would have a solid argument.

Skip Bayless is always seeking for new issues to use against LeBron James. He would have undoubtedly relished LeBron James’ humbling final losses to the Warriors. At the very least, KD’s decision benefited someone’s purpose.

