“LeBron James, you just gave Skip Bayless 45 minutes worth of content”: NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers superstar’s public declaration of never missing the playoffs again

NBA superstar LeBron James promises he will never miss the playoffs again, stating it hurts to sit back at home and watch the games.

In his 19-year-old career, this is the fourth time that LeBron James has missed the postseason. The Lakers superstar has made ten trips to the NBA Finals in his career, out of which eight have been consecutive. During this course, LBJ managed to win four championships and was the Finals MVP each time.

Unfortunately, the 2021-22 season is one of those rare seasons where James failed to make the playoffs. It was a tumultuous year for the King, who played some of his best basketball at age 37-years old, passing several milestones. However, this wasn’t the case with his team LA Lakers.

The purple and gold franchise had more controversies than wins this season, from the Russell Westbrook trade, the veteran roster, the injury-prone nature of Anthony Davis, to the recent ouster of head coach Frank Vogel.

Also read: ‘LeBron James and Skip Bayless were set to have a face off interview in 2008’: NBA Analyst reveals how he almost got the current Lakers star on ‘Undisputed’

With the playoffs heating up, James recently tweeted sending out a warning saying he would never miss the playoffs again. However, NBA Twitter had some interesting reactions to the four-time champion’s declaration.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ claim of never missing the playoffs again.

The 2021-22 season was an embarrassing outing for the Lakers, even failing to qualify for the play-in tournament. James and co were sixteen games below +500. With the face of the league being out for the postseason, he took to Twitter to express his angst.

Nonetheless, Twitterati had mixed reactions to the King’s tweet.

YOU WERE MAKING APRIL FOOLS JOKES INSTEAD OF WINNING GAMES — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) April 23, 2022

Lebron keeps jinxing his own self — (@Jari2Fly) April 23, 2022

You just gave Skip Bayless 45 minutes worth of content on the Monday episode of undisputed. — Domo (@DapperDomo) April 23, 2022

We’ll wait even until you play with Bronny pic.twitter.com/zMhhRI09Nh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2022

Bookmarking this tweet like I did this one pic.twitter.com/HjfCJmcpyS — KHB ➐ (@KHBurner24) April 23, 2022

Don’t worry! Its that @Lobos1707 life. Got to get another bottle. lol — AllgoodNFTs (@AllgoodNFTs) April 23, 2022

Playoffs are better without u sadly — AlexOnTweeter99 (@alexontweeter99) April 23, 2022

Well, we aren’t surprised by the polarising reactions, are we?

Also read: “Draymond Green is the most impactful role player of all time”: Kyle Kuzma controversially proclaims Warriors DPOY to be a role player after matching LeBron James and Larry Bird

Hate or love him, James continues to make headlines despite not being in the playoffs. Though his team tanked, the eighteen-time All-Star averaged 30.3 PPG, shooting close to 53%, in his 19th season.