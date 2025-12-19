LeBron James’ YouTube Golf Comment Has Fans Convinced He’s Going to Retire Soon

The Los Angeles Lakers had their worst defensive performance last night, but were still able to pull out a 143-135 road win over the Utah Jazz thanks in large part to a 45-point triple-double from Luka Doncic. The win moved the Lakers to 19-7 on the year, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for third in the West.

The Lakers have bounced back well after losing to the Spurs in the NBA Cup semis, as they’ve now gotten two straight wins. Even more impressively, they’ve done it without Austin Reaves, who has missed the last two with a mild calf strain.

LeBron James has been a consistent second option behind Luka, putting up matching 8-17 shooting lines in both wins. The King is still going strong in his 23rd NBA season, but after the win against the Jazz, one comment he made has caused many fans to think he’s ready to call it a career after this season ends.

When asked if Jazz guard Keyonte George, who scored 34 in a losing effort, is playing at an All-Star level, LeBron responded, “Oh I’m the wrong guy to ask that question, champ. I watch YouTube golf these days so I’m the wrong guy to ask about that.”

“He played great tonight, he played great last time we played him and he’s playing good ball versus us but yeah, I’m more into the Bryan Bros, Grant Horvat and Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of those guys,” the 4 time NBA champion continued.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, LeBron’s golf comment was like a clarion call to internet trolls everywhere. Because one of the greatest to ever do it apparently isn’t analyzing every minute of UTAH JAZZ tape from this season, one commenter said, “ya he’s not coming back after this year.”

Another said, “Yeah he’s retiring before next year all this dude thinks about is golf.” Those were only the tip of the iceberg.

LeBron hasn’t been shy about his newfound passion for the links. He was even criticized this summer on a golf trip with his son instead of in attendance to support Luka at his contract extension announcement.

LeBron may not be “the guy” any more, but he’s still averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. The Lakers are 8-2 when he plays, and they won last night despite him not doing a deep dive into the inner workings of Keyonte George’s game.

LeBron has the golf bug. It’s a common affliction for new players. That doesn’t mean he’s going to retire just so he can spend all his time in the fairway.