Joe Rogan Shares Interesting Reason Why He Calls Everyone ‘Sir’ and Explains Its Far-Reaching Effects

If you’ve watched Joe Rogan, you probably have seen him address people as “sir”. The UFC commentator does it every time he interviews someone in the octagon. Even outside the octagon, Rogan addresses people as ‘sir’ or ‘ma’am’. While the gesture is quite humble, speculations and rumors have done the rounds as to why Rogan calls even younger athletes as ‘sir’.

Joe Rogan grew up in Boston but currently resides in Austin, Texas. This could be where he developed the habit. In a recent podcast episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, he sat down with Akaash Singh, a Texan, and spoke about why it is beneficial to call people sir or ma’am. Rogan said,

“There’s a real benefit in that kind of Texas-friendly politeness. It makes people feel better, I call people ma’am and sir all the time, it makes everybody feel better.”

Joe Rogan believes that the term sir or ma’am has a positive effect on people. Especially, the younger ones feel very much respected when they are addressed like that.

In the United States, it is common for people from Texas to address people as sir/ma’am to show respect. He went on to state that this kind of friendliness is not there on the East Coast, where he grew up. So when he moved to the West Coast, it was kind of a culture shock for him to see people being so friendly towards him.

Most recently, Rogan was thrilled to address one particular athlete at UFC 300 as “sir” and the excitement was evident during his in-octagon interview. And reflecting shades of his humble nature, Rogan also gave Max Holloway a huge opportunity to expand his fanbase by inviting him on his podcast.

Max Holloway responds to people counting him out at UFC 300

Joe Rogan could not understand why a lot of people were writing Max Holloway off ahead of UFC 300. After all, Holloway has no massive knockouts, he’s in his athletic prime, and there’s no decline in his skills.

While speaking to Rogan, Holloway cleared the air about why people were doubtful about him. Holloway believes fans think he is old because of how long he has been in the UFC. Reflecting on the same, Holloway said,

“The problem is that these guys got to see me grow up, I got into the UFC when I was 20…..A lot of guys think I’m just old because I’ve been fighting since I was 20.”

Max Holloway went on to talk about how people started counting him out after the Alexander Volkanovski fights at UFC 276 and he had to prove them wrong. And well, Holloway did prove them wrong in the most dominating manner possible.

His fight against Justin Gaethje is a prime example of why Holloway is one of the best strikers in the organization. To call out a KO expert like Gaethje to the center of the octagon and start swinging wildly only shows how confident he is.

Going one-on-one against Justin Gaethje, Holloway walked away with arguably one of the greatest knockouts the UFC has ever seen. Well, ‘Blessed’ is truly back, and he’s here to stay.