“You Wild For This Momma!”: Stephen Curry Hilariously Calls Out Mother Sonya Curry Over a Meme on Instagram

Stephen Curry hilariously reacts to mom Sonya Curry’s recent Instagram story

The Curry family may not be together anymore, but they have retained their wholesome feel.

Of course, once upon a time, Stephen Curry and everyone related to him were known as the perfect family, and nothing is quite like the feeling that family together gave off. But, at the end of the day, they do look happier after having gone their own separate ways. And what could compete with that?

Still, despite how traumatic the whole split fiasco may have been for Steph, it still hasn’t changed how close he is to both his parents. In fact, it appears that man recently even gave his mother, Sonya Curry, a massive, hilarious shoutout.

Sonya Curry highlights one of Stephen Curry’s childhood poses hilariously, the Chef can’t stop laughing

As it was mentioned earlier, Stephen Curry continues to keep a close relationship with his mother, Sonya Curry. But, that doesn’t quite explain it either.

You see, no matter how close most people get to their parents, they still tend to keep them away from their social media.

And yet, here is what Stephen Curry recently put up on his Instagram story.

To be fair to Sonya, she wasn’t wrong.

How many people on the planet can say that they changed the way a sport is played, and won everything there is to win, while also being one of the best to ever do it?

Also Read: Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Injury Report on the Charlotte Hornets’ Franchise Star

Can Stephen Curry and the Warriors repeat as NBA champions?

The answer to that is a bit more complex than what Warriors fans would like it to be.

Of course Golden State has more than a fighting chance. However, during the offseason, the franchise lost fan-favorite Gary Payton II, and more importantly, Otto Porter Jr, a player who functioned as the perfect small-ball center and floor spacer while Kevon Looney was on the bench.

Add to that the fact that the West is far stronger than it was last season, and you have reason to doubt their chances just a tiny bit.

But then again, the franchise has god Stephen Curry. And the lord knows he thrives off being counted out.

If you’re not on the Warriors’, never say a single thing he could take personally.

Also Read: NBA Reddit Streams : How to watch NBA Matches for free?