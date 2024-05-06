Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Explains How Elon Musk Has Inspired Him to Be the Success He Is Today

Alexis Ohanian uses social media to give out some feedback and important tips to up-and-coming businessmen and those in the world of sports. The husband of Serena Williams took to Instagram and revealed the power of asking a simple ‘why’ by using the example of Elon Musk recently.

Alexis Ohanian has been part of the tech industry for almost 20 years now. Back in 2005, Ohanian partnered with Steve Huffman to develop the widely-used social media platform Reddit.

After giving up his position at Reddit, the New York native also began his own venture capital agency, Seven Seven Six to focus on investing.

According to Ohanian, the philosophy of asking the ‘why’ of a problem was simple – find out what it is and then work backwards to figure out a solution. He revealed that he has done this himself to different founders and even his own team.

“I know first principles thinking is a cliché in tech. But it’s a really powerful way of thinking about a problem. You basically wanna distill something down to the essence. It’s kind of like being a kid again. You keep asking ‘why?’ until you get to a fundamental source of truth and then work backwards from that. So it’s a question I love asking founders when they’re talking about the problem that they’re solving. It’s a question I love asking our own team. When we’re thinking about an event that we wanna put on, the first question is ‘why are we doing this event?’ It needs a good answer and then you keep asking that why question to be able to understand like what is the real source of truth? Why is this an important thing for us to be spending our limited time and our resources and our creativity on? Once you understand that fundamental why, you work backwards to start to solve problems that address that core need,” Ohanian said.

Trying to bring some more legitimacy to his claims, the 41-year-old explained how Elon Musk used this same mentality when beginning his two major ventures – SpaceX and Tesla.

“Elon Musk famously did this when he started SpaceX and Tesla. We’re trying to do our version over here at SevenSevenSix and encourage our founders to do it too,” Ohanian concluded.

By giving Musk’s example, it is quite evident that Ohanian has a certain level of admiration for the American businessman. Of course, being in the same competitive industry as him, Alexis is certainly in awe of the multi-billionaire’s success. Serena Williams, who is often spotted in her Tesla vehicle, also seems to have a sense of respect for Musk.

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Have Interesting Elon Musk Connect

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian showcased their support for Elon Musk by using the latter’s product. A few months ago, the power couple was seen in Miami driving the Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series.

Ohanian and Williams were all over the news once photos of them entering and leaving billionaire Wayne Boich’s party in the Tesla vehicle, per Daily Mail. At this same time, the venture capitalist also admitted to being one of the first batch of customers to get his hands upon the ‘futuristic’ automobile.

Elon Musk may be a controversial figure in the business world, but Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian seem to know who to take inspiration from. And they seem to have no qualms about supporting him.