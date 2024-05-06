1x NBA Champion Spills the Beans on Patrick Beverley’s Pretense following Altercation with Fans

Patrick Beverley engaged in a couple of questionable actions as his Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of their first-round matchup. During the tail end of the game, the veteran defender aggressively threw a basketball at Pacers fans sitting behind the Milwaukee bench, not once but twice. Later on, during post-game interviews in the locker room, the Bucks star asked ESPN producer Malinda Adams to leave his vicinity because she wasn’t subscribed to his podcast. Many felt that Pet Bev was frustrated after a 3/11 shooting night and his squad’s disappointing season.

However, Jeff Teague doesn’t believe that his actions stemmed from the playoff exit. In fact, Teague “swore by his right hand”, that Beverley doesn’t feel that deeply about losing. On his 520 Club pod, the 2021 NBA champion said to his co-hosts that the Bucks guard wasn’t as flustered as he appeared in the aftermath of the playoff exit.

“I swear on my right hand of God that he ain’t that dedicated bro. He wasn’t that mad they lost bro. Couldn’t be bro, swear to god. Y’all… you wasn’t that mad,” Teague said.

These comments by the former Hawks guard only lead to more confusion. If Beverley “wasn’t that mad”, then why did he lash out at the Pacers fans? Was Teague implying that Beverley feigned his anger? If so, for what reason? Well, Teague provided no further explanations for his beliefs.

One possible explanation can be that Pat Bev wanted to create a ruckus before ending his season to create more intrigue toward his podcast. Now that everybody’s talking about his actions, certainly a lot of people will tune into the 35-year-old’s podcast to check out his views on the matter.

Meanwhile, Beverley defended his actions by stating that the Pacers fans had been shouting NFSW words at his squad. They had asked the security to remove the fans on numerous occasions. Regardless of the defense, these actions have surely displeased Charles Barkley who has himself been involved in numerous spats with fans.

Charles Barkley thinks Patrick Beverley should be suspended

Barkley disapproved of Beverley’s actions and declared that hitting a woman under any circumstance is a no-no. He felt that the Bucks guard crossed a line when he decided to throw the basketball at a woman violently, even if he intended to hit someone else. “Oh, he hit that lady in the head…He gone. He’s going to get suspended,” Barkley remarked when he viewed the footage of the tense exchange.

Charles Barkley was involved in various fan-related incidents during his playing days. In one of the most infamous instances, he accidentally spat on the face of an eight-year-old girl named Lauren Porecca. While admitting his wrongdoings of the past, he opined that Beverley deserves criticism for his actions.

“Listen, I’ve done stupid stuff and I got criticized. That’s just wrong. He’s gonna get suspended for that. And that’s gonna be a good one, too. ‘Cause he didn’t do it once. He did it twice,” Chuck added.

Barkley wasn’t the only athlete who ripped into Patrick Beverley. The Bucks’ PG has drawn ceaseless criticism from various prominent NBA voices. Meanwhile, fans aren’t letting go of any chance to troll him on his X account as well. However, the NBA hasn’t announced any penalty for the Bucks star.