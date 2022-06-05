“LeBron’s been like a big brother to me like even before I entered the NBA”: Patrick Beverley admits looking up to the King both on and off court

Contrary to public perception Patrick Beverley and LeBron James share a great relationship. The Wolves guard looks up to King James both on and off the court.

While it may come as a surprise to many, Patrick Beverley holds LeBron James in high regard. The former Clippers guard’s recent interviews suggest he’s been longing to play alongside the Lakers superstar. Pat even named James as his dream teammate during an appearance on ESPN.

During an appearance on ESPN’s This Just In, when asked if he would play for the Lakers, Beverley said the following.

“I wouldn’t even hesitate. Just to be able to play with a great like (James), be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have, playing alongside Russell Westbrook, fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job.”

The T-Wolves guard believes he could take off a lot of load from the 37-year-old James.

“No discredit to LeBron James, but he’s doing so much. Who’s their leader? Who’s telling LeBron, ‘Hey LeBron, you gotta be low man, bro. That ain’t your help out.”



Beverley’s recent statements may come across as a shocker to many considering his history with James. The former Clippers guard would leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of the Lakers superstar while on the court. There are numerous instances of Beverley attempting to instigate James.

Patrick Beverley narrates his first conversation with LeBron James.

While it may amaze many, James was one of the first few people Beverley reached out to when he was drafted into the NBA. The former Clippers guard wanted to imbibe some of James’ off-court qualities too, including tips on fatherhood.

Nonetheless, the four-time Finals MVP was happy to oblige, saying he had Pat’s back forever. Beverley would give an insight into his relationship with James during a conversation with ESPN’s Omar Raja.

“A lot of people don’t know but LeBron’s been like a big brother to me like even before I entered the NBA. I called him one day like, I got your name man, this is Pat Bev, I got your number from one of your good friends. If there is anything you can help me on the court, off the court, I’m a sponge man, whether It’s basketball, whether it’s fatherhood like whatever it is, just help me with it.”

James was gracious enough to tell Pat the following.

“I appreciate the call little bro, I got you forever.”

Well, we hope James is listening as the addition of Beverley would definitely help ease the load of the King, who enters his 20th season.

