“Hey Steve Kerr, stop pouting so much!”: Warriors’ Head Coach explains how Draymond Green was the reason behind his animated fist pump in the second half against the Hornets

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr shares how Draymond Green asked him to change his energy, resulting in the animated fist pump

It looks like the 4-day break has been really beneficial for the Golden State Warriors. They started the game a little rusty but picked up pace in the 2nd Quarter. Securing their sixth win of the season, the Warriors beat the Hornets 114-92.

Jordan Poole led the way, scoring 31 points and recording 4 steals. Stephen Curry had a really quiet night, scoring 15 points. Draymond Green had 5 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists for the game. Damion Lee added 15 from the bench, and Gary Payton II stole the show. GP II had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and a lot of emphatic plays. His poster on Kelly Oubre Jr. would be talked about for quite some days to come.

Dunk of the Night? How about Dunk of the Year.@Kia pic.twitter.com/X3IMnZJd3E — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 4, 2021

After the game, Head Coach Steve Kerr talked about a sequence where he was really animated off the bench.

Steve Kerr reveals how Draymond Green led to him changing his energy

The first half wasn’t the best for the Warriors. They were up 53-52 to finish the half, however, they had turned the ball over 10 times in the half. Obviously, this led to Steve Kerr being unhappy on the sidelines. However, we saw a different side of Kerr in the second half. He was animated and jumping off the bench celebrating things as they happened.

Steve Kerr was FIRED UP pic.twitter.com/fPHspuqIFA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2021

After the game, Steve Kerr was asked about the same. He credits Draymond Green for calling him out and causing him to shift his energy.

The cameras caught a pretty animated Steve Kerr fist pump tonight. Kerr said it came after Draymond Green told him he was pouting too much in the first half. Wanted to change his energy. Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/KVpiMkKDVt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 4, 2021

Even though the Warriors got the win, I’m sure Kerr won’t let them forget about their 16 turnovers anytime soon. They’d sure look to take better care of the ball on Friday, as the Pelicans come to town.