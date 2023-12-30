Like Lewis Hamilton, Nets Star Mikal Bridges Reveals Carrying $1,126 Worth Portable Gaming Device

Mikal Bridges recently made an appearance on GQ Sports’ “Can’t Live Without” and revealed 10 essentials of his. Apart from shedding light on his shoes, toiletry bag, and headphones, among other items, the Brooklyn Nets star also spoke about the importance of POGA – a portable gaming device – in his life. Bridges had a POGA Lux as shown in the video that cost around $1,126.

Advertisement

With the virtue of being in the NBA, players are constantly travelling. Now, Bridges is a gaming enthusiast and POGA allows him to play Madden – a game that he loves dearly – even when he’s on the move. The two-way star highlighted the advantages of owning a POGA while also disclosing that numerous other NBA players also own one.

“This travel monitor that you put your game system in... You got the PS5 in here, got the monitor right here. There’s one chord, just plug it in a wall, and it turns right on, it’s that simple. I like my video game,” Bridges said.

Advertisement

Bridges also revealed that he plays the game with his teammates, which surely helps him bond with them. The POGA Lux is an ideal investment for athletes who have to travel a lot and are avid gamers. It is a trolley system that makes it easy to transport, and it’s completely removable, so one can carry the case by hand. What makes the German made more special are the high-quality materials used in it such as aluminium and composite, providing gamers a solid build.

Notably, Bridges’ words were similar to Lewis Hamilton’s who only a few days ago made similar claims.

Like Mikal Bridges, Lewis Hamilton is also grateful for POGA

Lewis Hamilton barely gets any time off during the hectic F1 season. Travelling all around the world, he doesn’t often get any free time to blow off some steam. Thus, owning a POGA comes in very handy.

Very recently, Fortnite announced their collaboration with the Mercedes driver, introducing the Lewis Hamilton skin to the game. During the promotions of the same, the seven-time World Champion spoke about his love for video games and revealed how he used to carry a portable gaming console with him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1740161776099193030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

LeBron James is another personality from the sports world who is trying to enter the gaming community as well. There is no surprise that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is a huge fan of Madden. From what his constant social media activity suggests, the King plays the NFL video game at the most odd hours of the day.

Recently, Bron took the internet by storm with his announcement to begin live streaming. When LBJ isn’t on the hardwood or hitting the gym, he is playing Madden. Now, he wants to give his fans an insight into his gaming life.

Taking it to X (formerly “Twitter”), LeBron sparked a debate between streaming platforms as he disclosed his interest in entering the world of live streaming.

Just like a plethora of renowned athletes before him, we know for a fact that LeBron James’ stream will be entertaining for his fans.