“I Used to Travel With a Suitcase Console” – F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Reveals How He Used to Travel With Portable Consoles Despite Them Being Cumbersome

F1 drivers have an extremely packed schedule with so much traveling for races. However, they also need ways to relax, and for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, it’s playing video games. Incidentally, he recently shared his experience about traveling with a suitcase console and handheld.

Advertisement

Last month, Epic Games released a new Fortnite skin based on the English F1 driver. To promote this unique collaboration, Hamilton also did an interview podcast with renowned gaming journalist Jake Lucky. The Mercedes driver shared how he used to carry a massive suitcase with him, which had his console inside.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1740161776099193030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the 38-year-old shared that his suitcase console has evolved with time. He replaced the last-gen PlayStation 4 with a slim and next-gen console, PlayStation 5. Now, he won’t have to carry the heavy console suitcase. Aside from his gaming suitcase, the seven-time world champion also has a PC deck, which he compared to a Nintendo Switch.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KillzoidCOD/status/1740163936505430484?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/blhu72/status/1740162237510402207?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CHRISTOPHEIvan3/status/1740196259078742222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There are already many F1 drivers who are into video games, like Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and even the current world champion Max Verstappen. So, F1 and gaming fans got excited after knowing a seven-time F1 world champion is also enthusiastic about video games.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton reveals that his favorite games are Starfield, Call of Duty, and Fortnite

During the interview with Jake Lucky, the Mercedes F1 driver was asked about his favorite game that he has been interested in lately. Hamilton claimed his favorite games are Starfield, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. The last option wasn’t surprising to know as he collaborated with the 2017 battle royale last month.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1728552102367240415?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the 38-year-old racer liking Starfield and Call of Duty took everyone by surprise. These two games were heavily criticized by gamers in 2023. Starfield even ended up with mostly negative reviews on Steam, while the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 received mixed reviews. For the first time in 15 years, a Call of Duty title lost in sales to a non-Rockstar game.

Hamilton further stated that despite loving these three games, he mostly prefers Fortnite because of its building element. Now, he is also an available skin in his favorite video game. Aside from Fortnite, Lewis Hamilton features in the official F1 games by EA Sports every year. His latest appearance was in F1 23.