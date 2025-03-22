Like Shaquille O’Neal, Cade Cunningham is “Down” to Wrestle in the WWE

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The worlds of basketball and professional wrestling have crossed paths more times than you’d expect. Over the years, several NBA superstars have stepped into the ring. While it may look like an unusual pairing to some, the NBA stars and their larger-than-life personalities are actually a great fit for the wrestling world. Take Shaquille O’Neal and Dennis Rodman for example.

Shaq is one of the most popular basketball players of all time. His 7’1, 300+ lbs frame helped him terrorize opponents on the floor. And every time he stepped inside the ring, he was a natural and felt like he belonged there.

From his first wrestling appearance in 1994 at the WCW and participating in Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 to getting knocked out by Cody Rhodes in 2021, Shaq has managed to entertain wrestling fans through the generations.

Cade Cunningham is seemingly eager to walk on the same path. While he did not explicitly say it, Cunningham wants to achieve what Shaq did.

To his credit, Cunningham has been a lifelong wrestling fan. So, when the All-Star was asked if he’d be interested in stepping inside the ring himself, he said, “Yeah, it is possible for sure. I think WWE is fire.”

“I grew up on WWE, so… I would be down to do it for sure,” the Pistons star added. His NBA predecessors have set up a crossover legacy which might make it easier for him to have his moment at a WWE event.

Since Shaq, not a lot of NBA stars have been involved with WWE as much. The downward trend, though not concerning, needs to be fixed. Being on that stage in front of those fans, not only helps your clout but is a brilliant way to market your team as well.

Take Tyrese Haliburton for example. Though he is yet to wrestle, he is often present in the arena. And his presence is felt by the WWE stars already. Ethan Page, an up-and-coming talent, made a meme about Tyrese getting his autograph. This just shows Haliburton is gaining traction in entertainment wrestling’s top platform.

Hopefully, Cunningham can also manage to do so. But first, he will need to make his presence felt. He is just breaking out as an NBA talent it will take some time before he becomes a household name and finds his way into the WWE universe.