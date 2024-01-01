“No Car Accidents, No DUIs, No Arrests”: LeBron James’ Son Bronny Puts Forth A Simple Wish For This New Year’s Eve

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere on New Year’s Eve, Bronny James, son of LeBron James, took a different route. The 19-year-old put forth a simple yet profound wish that transcends the spirit of the memorable occasion. He openly emphasized the necessity of safety and well-being amongst the masses catching the attention of his followers.

The USC Trojans player took to Instagram to share the heartfelt message from his story to showcase his viewpoint. He publicly promoted the prayer, “Tonight – No Car Accidents. No DUI’s. No Arrests. No RIP’s. In Jesus Name”. His voice resonated with the viewers as its significance went beyond the occasion of New Year’s Eve.

This displayed the responsible side of the teenager as he hoped for the best of humanity. His urge for people to reflect on their actions and control their emotions came across as necessary demands at the start of a new year. Alongside this, it showcased the growth of LeBron’s oldest son as he became the center of attention with his endeavours.

Amidst the sincerity, his good wish for people around him might have been spurred by an incident in 2006. In January of that year, his grandmother Gloria James was charged with drunken driving in Akron, Ohio. Since then, the James family has taken extra care in attempting to avoid such scenarios from occurring.

So, Bronny’s wish could have been an extension of his household’s beliefs following their history with such incidents. Still, there is possibly no correlation between these two things. All in all, the significance of his heartfelt message remains intact irrespective of the causation of his decision.

How a unique parenting style of LeBron James influenced Bronny

More than half a decade ago, the 4x champion had openly discussed the freedom of his children in their household. “My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine, that’s how mature they are,” he mentioned. James further highlighted how his sons, Bronny and Bryce, used to drink whatever wine he and his wife, Savannah were having.

It grabbed the attention of the listeners as the practice was an uncommon one for teenagers and preteens around the world. It just showcased the uniqueness of LeBron’s parenting style, which has had its fair share of difficulties. One such instance took place when Bronny was caught indulging in marijuana a couple of years back.

So, his message on New Year’s Eve was related to his personal life instances too. After indulging in alcohol and illegal substances in his teen years, Bronny seemed to have learned his lessons. So his statements also displayed his development as a person and an individual. As the youngster aims to take the basketball floor by storm, his actions such as this one could make him a proper idol for youths.