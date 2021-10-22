“The intensity from start to finish was like nothing I had ever felt; it was unbelievable”: Steph Curry describing battles with LeBron James over the years

Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors Finals was a thing for 4 straight years. And Steph Curry defeated LeBron James 3 times.

Arguably the best point guard ever when it’s all said and done, Stephen Curry, has been into the NBA finals 5 times since 2015 and he faced the almighty LeBron James 4 times there.

The 2-time MVP’s battles with King have ended mostly with Curry winning not just because he’s been in the better team, but also because of the magic, he creates with the ball or even without it, with his off-the-ball movement.

The Chef enjoys his battle with the King

Talking to Bill Simmons, the founder of The Ringer, on his podcast “the Bill Simmons podcast”, during the 2018-19 NBA season, Curry talked about his battle with LeBron over the years and how he adjusted to playing a seasoned finalist who was in 4 more Finals before playing Curry and the Warriors for the first time.

Bill then asked him about Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Curry drifted to the 2017 finals.

“Last year’s Game 1 was amazing too, literally the intensity from start to finish was, it’s nothing I had ever felt like, everybody played their best game, it was unbelievable,” Curry said.

But the 2018 Finals was something different LeBron without Kyrie Irving was coming off that Boston series where he averaged over 33 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. And Cleveland was leading the Game 1 as well before that infamous JR Smith blunder which sent the game to overtime.

“I said NBA pettiness is at an all-time high, it was an interesting moment with all that going on in game 1, I was hot, I trying to finish out a possession, it was less of a minute left, I didn’t see hi coming from the week side so I tried to do a little soft scoop lay-up and he pinned it and stared me down and said something to me,” Curry told.

When Draymond Green and Tristan Tompson went at it Curry found time to confront LeBron and King had a funny excuse.

“What’s up? It’s this really what we are about right now?

He’s like i havve got to do it to make sure my teammates know I am into it and it is part of his leadership.” continued Curry.

Even though their tough rivalry has been evident, LeBron and Curry share a healthy relationship.

“I am like, ‘I don’t want to be the sacrificial lamb for your leadership, come on man! That’s messed up” Curry.

Curry and Co are 2-0 since 2021-22 regular season started by defeating both the LA teams. Every team in the league is looking win and qualify for the playoffs this year.