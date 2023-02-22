Lonzo Ball Knee Injury: Tristan Thompson Reveals Horrifying Doctors’ Prognosis on Bulls Teammate

Apr 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (center) looks on from the bench during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball was supposed to be the Chicago Bulls’ point guard for the foreseeable future. He was supposed to be one of the key figures to take the franchise back into the glory days. And of course, he was supposed to finally make an All-Star team while doing so.

Unfortunately, fate disagreed with that entirely. Just as the man was getting his career back on track in Chicago last season, he suffered an injury. At first, it was deemed to be nothing more than a bone bruise, so nobody was too worried about it.

Later, it was escalated to a torn meniscus, raising worry in many. Still, he was expected back late last season, maybe early this season at worst.

And yet, a surgery to fix the injury, and another to perform a clean-up around it later, there is still no Lonzo Ball. What is going on here?

Recently, Tristan Thompson reveals the doctors’ thoughts. And frankly, they aren’t the least bit encouraging.

Tristan Thompson announces doctors are as bewildered as the general public by Lonzo Ball’s knee injury

Lonzo Ball just can’t catch a break at the moment.

Initially, it was said that the man could now put weight on his knee. The 25-year-old was even seen doing stationary shooting drills in the Bulls’ practice facility.

However, it was soon revealed that the young man is still experiencing pain in his knee, leading him to be shut down for this season too.

Worse yet, as Tristan Thompson reveals, even the doctors don’t know what’s going on here. The following is what Bulls reporter Daniel Greenberg said after speaking to the NBA player.

“Tristan Thompson said on ESPN that he talked to the agent for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and he said that Lonzo has seen doctors all over the country and they say that he has a “unique injury that they have never seen before.””

Frankly, that is beyond frightening to hear. There are no new updates on the matter, given the circumstances. But, for Ball’s sake, we hope a miracle can help him take back his good health.

What was Lonzo Ball averaging on the Chicago Bulls?

In the 35 games he played for the Bulls, Lonzo Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per contest.

He was shooting 42.3% from the field, 42.3% from beyond the arc, and 75% from the free throw line.

