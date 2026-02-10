“Somebody Gotta Die”: Jaylen Brown Assesses Jalen Duren ‘Mushing’ Moussa Diabate’s Face During Hornets-Pistons Brawl

The Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons put on a show Monday night, and it had little to do with basketball. In the third quarter, players from both sides got into an all-out brawl that baffled spectators, and other NBA players who later saw the footage had strong reactions as well.

The altercation began when Moussa Diabate fouled Jalen Duren. Duren responded by pushing Diabaté in the face, which quickly escalated the situation. Moments later, Isaiah Stewart came running from the Pistons bench and got into it with Miles Bridges, who had also stepped into the fray. The chaos ultimately led to all four players being ejected.

Jaylen Brown was at home, streaming. And with the Hornets vs. Pistons brawl being the talk of the town, he decided to react to it.

The Celtics star understood why Diabate lost his cool. In the heat of the moment, he said that when someone “mushes” or shoves another player’s face, it can make your blood boil. Brown even hinted that he might have reacted the same way if he were in Diabate’s position.

“If a dude takes his hand and mush your face like that… I ain’t gon lie, somebody gotta die,” Brown declared, treating the mushing of one’s face as the ultimate disrespect.

Jaylen Brown reaction to Pistons and Hornets getting into it: “If a dude takes his hand and mush your face like that..I ain’t gon lie somebody gotta ***” pic.twitter.com/oONlgVWHQ6 — Riley ❄️ (@rileysbetter) February 10, 2026

The NBA, however, will not agree with Diabate or any of the other three involved. The players will likely be suspended, with Stewart, who ran the length of the court to join a fight he was not initially involved in, expected to face the harshest penalty.

Stewart, meanwhile, was unapologetic. “You don’t expect me to sit on the bench. The f**k I got drafted to Detroit for,” he was heard saying in the tunnel after getting ejected. Duren, on the other hand, seemed to realize that the situation got out of hand.

Isaiah Stewart after getting ejected: “You don’t expect me to sit on the bench. The f*ck I got drafted to DETROIT for.” pic.twitter.com/GQ5ePUIfVx — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 10, 2026

“At the end of the day, we would love to keep it basketball, but things happen. Everybody was just playing hard,” he said, but admitted that the Pistons have been targeted by rivals throughout the entire season. “This isn’t the first time that people have tried to be like extra aggressive with us and talk to us, whatever the case may be.”