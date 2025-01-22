“Losing Is No Fun”: Steve Kerr Explains Mood Around Team Following Clips of Stephen Curry ‘Hanging His Head’

Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry sitting on the bench, with a towel around his face, hanging his head is a sight that breaks every Warriors fan’s heart. Unfortunately, we’ve been seeing a little too much of it lately. Ever since mid-November, there has been a flurry of disappointment for the Chef and the fans.

Steve Kerr was on WillardandDibs on 95.7 The Game, where he was asked about the mood of the team during their recent stretch. “I think the state of the team is good,” replied Kerr. He continued and said, “We have great guys. They compete. They’re together. They’re connected. But losing sucks.”

Pivoting towards Stephen Curry, Kerr spoke about how he’s a winner, and how losing is tough for him.

“If you’re Steph Curry and you’ve won four championships and a gold medal and you’re used to being on top, this really sucks. And so I don’t think there’s anything to read into when you see Steph hanging his head or guys hanging their heads, other than losing is no fun.”

Kerr spoke about how the mood is not going to be good, especially after that 40-point beatdown that the Celtics handed them. However, he expects his team to be ready to roll against the Kings tomorrow for an NBA Rivals Week matchup.

“I expect our guys to come in and be ready to roll tomorrow and put forth a great effort. And like I said, if we can put together a game and get multiple guys knocking down shots, take care of the ball and defend to the high level, I have no doubt we can win.”

Kerr is optimistic that the team can keep their head held high as they get ready to take on the Kings. However, the Warriors are reeling from a mixed bag of problems.

Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga are out due to injury. Buddy Hield seems to have lost his shooting touch after a scorching hot start to the season. Dennis Schroder is still finding his shot post the move to San Francisco. Kerr needs to find a way to get his guys going. At this point, the goal has to be to avoid missing even the play-in berth.