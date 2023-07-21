Losing Out on $125,000, Stephen Curry Picked ‘Ridiculous’ Golf Accomplishment Over Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater: “I Expect That to Go in!”

Stephen Curry hits atee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Stephen Curry is considered by many to be the greatest sharpshooter to ever play the sport of basketball. However, hooping isn’t the only thing he likes to do. The Baby-Faced Assassin is also an avid golfer and loves hitting up the courses. Recently, he participated in the ACC Championship where he lost out on the $125,000 cash prize despite winning. However, the highlight of the tournament was his incredible hole-in-one. And, when asked which he preferred, a game-winning buzzer-beater or his hole-in-one on Live with Kelly and Mark, Curry chose the latter.

The four-time NBA Champion’s love for golf is well documented. He’s been involved with the sport ever since he was 10 years old and now plays at an amateur level. From his performances in the Ryder Cup to his most recent loss in Capital One’s The Match. Golf is Curry’s second love, and as such makes it difficult for him to choose between it and basketball.

Stephen Curry chooses hole-in-one over a game-winning buzzer-beater

Recently, Stephen Curry sat down with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, where he had a nice little chat about his passions. One of them, apart from his obvious love for basketball, is golf. Steph is a huge fan of the sport, and if he isn’t seen practicing his three-pointers, he’s usually working on his stroke on the course.

Well, all his hard work paid off when he won the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. A huge accomplishment for Curry. However, perhaps his favorite moment wasn’t his victory, but rather the incredible hole-in-one shot he made.

It was a superb shot and one that has received much praise. But, at the end of the day, Steph is a basketball player, so one would assume his numerous buzzer-beaters rank significantly higher than this one-off shot. That being said when asked this very same question, he chose the hole-in-one. Why? Because at the end of the day, he expects to make game-winners.

“I mean the answer is the hole-in-one. Just because, I don’t expect that to happen. But, if I’m making a game winner, I expect it to go in!”

Steph’s love for golf truly knows no bounds. And, despite having recently won a championship, he has no plans to stop anytime soon. In fact, he has his eyes set on much more than just a hole-in-one.

Steph wants to beat Michael Jordan’s 63 single-day hole record

A hole-in-one and the ACC Championship is great and all, but Stephen Curry has his sights set on something far more lucrative. Having spoken to Michael Jordan during the 2021 Ryder Cup, Curry learned that MJ has a personal record of playing 63 holes in one day. A ridiculous record to say the least, but one that Chef Curry hopes to break someday.

Steph’s love for golf knows no bounds. And, while his love for the sport is admirable, fans will be raring to see him back on the court sinking threes as soon as possible.