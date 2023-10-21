“You Carried a Bright Torch!”: Stephen Curry Joins Allen Iverson and Other Stars, Shares ‘Heartfelt’ Message for Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala recently announced his retirement from the NBA. Having played 19 seasons in the league, he represented a number of different teams. This includes the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and of course, the Golden State Warriors. He played a total of eight seasons with the Dubs, and in that time, he won four NBA Championships. So, when he announced his departure from the sport of basketball, many congratulated him for his incredible career. Most notably, his Warriors’ teammate Stephen Curry took to Instagram, where he shared a heartfelt message thanking and appreciating Iggy for all he did, both on and off the court, and wished him well for this next chapter in his life.

Stephen Curry shares heartfelt message to Andre Iguodala following the latter’s retirement

Having spent eight seasons on the Golden State Warriors and finding great success, Andre Iguodala is nothing short of a Dubs legend. In his time there, he grew close with a number of players. This is especially true when it comes to the team’s superstar, Stephen Curry. Curry and Iggy have a special bond, one that has continued to grow with each passing season.

Recently, Iguodala announced his retirement from the sport of basketball. After 19 seasons in the NBA, the four-time NBA Champion is calling it quits. However, his contributions to the sport and the friendships he has cultivated will not be forgotten. So, he took to Instagram, featuring some of the great times they had together both on and off the court, along with a heartfelt message thanking him for everything.

“You already know what it is #9! You did your thing on & off the court & I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, the Dubs, the league…you carried a bright torch! and what is to come should be the best sequel in a while. Love bro! Save a tee time for me.”

But Steph wasn’t the only one who congratulated Iggy on his retirement. Allen Iverson, who also played with Iggy on the Philadelphia 76ers congratulated his “lil bro” on Insta and even suggested his next stop is the Hall of Fame. Even Steve Kerr, who coached the one-time All-Star on the Dubs reminisced about their time together and had some nice things to say.

Iggy was in awe of Steph and even called him the “closest thing to Jesus Christ”

Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala truly were great friends. As the veteran on the roster during their time together, Iggy was awfully protective of Steph but also in awe of him at the same time. In fact, in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, he claimed that Steph was the closest person he has ever seen to “Jesus Christ”.

High praise from the man who won the 2015 Finals MVP. An award, that he felt should have rightfully gone to his good friend. Regardless, they shared great times together on the Golden State Warriors, and their friendship is sure to continue, even beyond retirement.