Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against The Celtics? Lakers Injury Report For Lakers Big-Man Ahead of Marquee Matchup

Jan 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates at the end of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers defeated the Spurs 113-104. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has been playing like an All-Star this NBA season. He’s played so well that Tristan Thompson believes he’s been a better big-man in 2022-23 than Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, his stellar play has been on display only when he’s actually been out on the floor.

Davis has become quite the injury prone player in recent times as he would be sidelined yet again this season due to a fractured bone spur and stress fracture in his right foot. He suffered this during a game against the Denver Nuggets on December 16th.

The initial recovery period that was set for the former Pelicans superstar was anywhere between 8-10 weeks. However, AD would show positive signs of progress quite rapidly. He returned to play in just 5 and a half weeks against the San Antonio Spurs this past week.

Will Anthony Davis play tonight?

Anthony Davis had a decent game against the San Antonio Spurs in his return from injury. He dropped 21 points, grabbed 12 boards, dished out an assist, and shot 7-15 from the field. He did all of this in 26 minutes of play.

The initial reporting by Dave McMenamin suggested his minutes restriction would have him between 20-24 minutes but it felt as though AD seemed good to go, hence the extra 2 minutes.

Going into tonight’s marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics, Anthony Davis has been listed as probable. Barring an setback during pregame warmups, he most likely will be taking to the court tonight despite having tweaked his ankle on a half-court shot attempt in the Spurs game.

