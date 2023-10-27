“Love You!”: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah and Sons Bronny and Bryce Hilariously Impersonate Lakers Star

Beats by Dre recently released a new advertisement featuring LeBron James and Manchester City star Erling Haaland. Titled The King and the Viking, the ad focused on the various barriers they have broken as athletes. Interestingly, the commercial also featured the King’s entire family- Savannah, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri James were all present.

Following the release of the ad, Beats shared the behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot. As expected, the James gang can be seen fooling around. One particular segment from the BTS that was rather wholesome and hilarious saw Savannah, Bronny, and Bryce poke fun at LeBron.

They mocked everything, from his mannerisms on the court to the things he says off the court. From his iconic celebration to him just talking about his daily routine, the James gang tried to impersonate the 38-year-old to perfection. It was downright funny, and Savannah James shared the same on her Instagram story, reminding ‘the King’ that they still love him.

“Love You!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1717747137784766916?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cy4kIR5xA_I/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This isn’t the first time the James household has made fun of the future Hall of Famer. They are constantly sharing fun videos of themselves, and more often than not, they are going after each other. They truly are one of the most iconic families in sports.

Bronny and Bryce also have deals with Beats and Nike, thanks to LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the faces of Beats, and now his sons have also joined them. Superstar athletes in their own right, Bronny and Bryce are two of the hottest prospects for NIL deals. Couple that with the fact that they related to one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and brands are lining up to get their signatures.

Beats aside, they also have a lucrative deal with Nike, thanks to their father. But, as time progresses, they are sure to step out of their father’s shadow. As things stand, Bronny’s NIL valuation is at $5.9 million. Bryce currently has a valuation of $1.2 million. But this is just the start. Both of them have boatloads of potential and are on course to create incredible brands of their own. Who knows? They may even surpass their father when all is said and done.