Lou Williams Hints at Impending Zion Williamson Trade While Rejecting Dyson Daniels’ “Cursed” Pelicans Claim

The Pelicans came into this season armed with three All-Star caliber players in Zion Williamson Dejounte Murray, and Brandon Ingram, a stellar veteran in CJ McCollum, and budding stars in Herb Jones and Trey Murphy. They were backed to embark on a deep playoff run. But 29 games in, they have five wins. Each of their six stars has missed more than ten games, prompting former Pelican Dyson Daniels, who dealt with several injuries during his time in New Orleans, to label the franchise cursed. However, Lou Williams rubbished that claim.

On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, host Michelle Beadle asked the retired guard and Chandler Parsons if franchises could really be cursed. Williams claimed that the Pelicans have injury-prone players, who have missed significant playing time while they were on other franchises.

He added that former Pelicans superstars Chris Paul and Anthony Davis have had multiple spells on the sidelines with injuries since exiting New Orleans. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year argued that it’s a culture and coaching issue rather than a hex. Williams said,

“Besides Zion Williamson, who hasn’t played on another team yet, who’s assumed to do so, they’ve had injuries in other places as well, not just New Orleans. Are they cursed? I don’t know, he (Dyson Daniels) can speak to it better than I can. Just play better basketball.”

Williamson’s career is a perfect microcosm of the Pelicans’ history. Lots of promise and talent, but injuries and poor decisions hinder progress. New Orleans has been waiting for him to get his act together and lead the team to the promised land. However, five and a half years in, they are seemingly on the brink of giving up on the forward.

Zion Williamson to the Warriors?

After news broke that following their 5-24 start to the season, the Pelicans were willing to trade anyone on their roster, fans and analysts went into overdrive, trying to figure out the best possible destinations for the players. Williams’ case is intriguing. There are no doubts about his talents but there are genuine concerns about his health.

However, ESPN analyst Bobby Marks believes acquiring Williamson’s talent is worth the risk that accompanies it. He claimed that the Warriors would benefit more than most from landing him. He suggested that the team should consider trading for the All-Star, as given his extensive injury history, the cost to bring him to the Bay Area wouldn’t be steep.

He claimed that parting ways with Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Brandin Podziemski should be enough to be able to afford Williamson’s salary. However, Marks is simply suggesting the Warriors should consider trading for the forward. They haven’t indulged in any conversations with the Pelicans or hinted at wanting to land him. But it’s an option worth considering and it remains to be seen whether Golden State explores it.