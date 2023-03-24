“Lucille O’Neal Won’t Like It”: Having Punched Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Doesn’t Pick Fights Anymore

Shaquille O’Neal is a big man. I mean, saying big is a huge understatement here. The man is 7ft 1″ tall and weighs around 324 lbs. He is widely considered as one of the most dominant players in NBA history. I mean, these things can tell you that Shaquille O’Neal is someone you do not want to tangle with.

However, nearly five years ago, an airport employee did just that. Patrick ‘Pacman’ McAfee stood up for the big man back then, picking a fight with the employee.

Airport employee picks fight with Pacman Jones, causes Pacman to drop his Popeyes, tries to attack Pacman, gets KO’d, gets arrested by police for attempting to assult Pacman, and then gets fired. And we all get to watch for free! pic.twitter.com/QrlvNeMz4H — Ben Booth (@TheBenBoothShow) July 11, 2018

Back then, we did not know what had happened, but the same was revealed by Shaq recently.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals why he doesn’t fight anymore

Back then, all of us were equally surprised when Pacman randomly got into it with an airport employee. However, during his appearance on the Patrick McAfee show, Shaq revealed that Pacman actually was standing up in his defense.

“I can tell this story now.. @REALPACMAN24 was really sticking up for me when he had that altercation at the airport” ~ @SHAQ#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jXe9iH3xDt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 23, 2023

Carrying on, Shaq talked about why he doesn’t pick fights anymore. He said,

“Most of the time, I know how to do and say the right thing and stay out of trouble. I’ve always had the ability to stop time and say, “Okay, if i punch this dude in the face, it’ll probably go viral and my moms not going to like this. Walk away, walk away.””

It is once again Dr. Lucille O’Neal who acts as the voice of reason inside Big Shaq’s head and guides him to do the right thing.

Dr. Lucille O’Neal had to intervene in Shaq and Chuck’s fight

Back in the 90s, both Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were in the NBA. They both got in a very intense fight on the floor, and things got bad.

It was their moms who stepped up to sort things out. While on an interview with Access Hollywood, Shaq told the story of how their moms brokered the friendship between the two stars.

Mama O’Neal sure has saved one too many people from getting punched, just by being the voice of reason inside Shaq’s head.