Luka Doncic finds himself styling on $40 million Rudy Gobert with bonkers trickshot

Luka Doncic just can’t stop being amazing, and Rudy Gobert finds himself on the embarrassing end of it

What was Luka Doncic fed growing up?!

It’s almost as if the NBA world has gotten so accustomed to this man’s greatness that we’ve learned to forget this man has been playing against grown men since he had barely started going through puberty.

Heck, at the age some people in India were having their first kiss, this young man was out in Real Madrid winning Euro League MVP. At 16!

Even now, he routinely makes NBA defenses look like they’re trying ice-skating for the first time. And apparently, he is on a mission to maximize that to the fullest extent, just on the world stage this time. And clearly, Rudy Gobert isn’t best pleased about that decision of his.

You might be wondering what we mean here exactly.

Allow us to explain.

Also Read: Bulls bad boy $500,000 Dennis Rodman took Carmen Electra on a life-threatening first date

Luka Doncic’s insane trickshot makes absolutely no sense

We wish we were exaggerating about the not making sense part.

Before we say anything else though, we urge you to take a gander at the shot of the moment, in the tweet below.

LUKA DONCIC YOU ARE ONE INSANE INDIVIDUAL pic.twitter.com/8akq09HfmD — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) September 7, 2022

Doncic finished this game with an insane 47 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, on a very efficient 65% from the field, and 55% from beyond the arc. All this, in 39 minutes, with Slovenia taking home an 88-82 victory over France.

All this is to say that Luka Doncic clearly had a superstar performance against a big, big team on the world stage. Heck, the man clearly even decided to do some serious showboating along the way.

And somehow the extent of his greatness isn’t even that surprising anymore… even though it should leave our jaws hanging to the floor.

The rest of the NBA better watch out during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Also Read: Magic Johnson expressed serious jealousy as $3 billion designer invites his kids but forgets him