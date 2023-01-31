“Jerome Allen, You Can’t Back Your Talk With Luka Doncic!”: Stephen a Smith Smacks Down Pistons’ Assistant for Exchange With MVP Candidate

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Detroit Pistons last night. Home for a two-game stretch, the Mavericks kicked things off with a 111-105 win over the team from Motor City. The victory was thanks to their superstar Luka Doncic. The Slovenian Sensation erupted for 53 points, the 2nd highest in his career.

A big part of Luka’s performance last night was the Pistons’ assistant Jerome Allen’s words. All throughout the game, Luka was seen exchanging words with the Pistons bench, and especially their assistant coach.

Luka Doncic Pistons bench pic.twitter.com/6vg5iu4SRT — That’s a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) January 31, 2023

It all started in the 1st quarter, and by the 4th, we witnessed yet another Luka masterclass. 53 points on 17 of 24 shooting? That’s incredible work!

Talking about the same on First Take, Stephen A Smith had some words for the Pistons’ assistant.

Stephen A Smith talks about Jerome Allen and Luka Doncic

For as long as we’ve seen him on TV, Stephen A Smith is a man who’s never been known for softening the blows. He did not break the rule for Pistons’ assistant Jerome Allen. Talking about the incident from last night on First Take, Smith talked about Jermone Allen not being in a position to say that kind of stuff.

He mentioned how Luka is a superstar and how the Pistons could never back their coach’s talk, especially when it comes to playing against the MVP candidate.

.@stephenasmith had this to say about Luka’s encounter with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen: pic.twitter.com/dgp27iLxRD — First Take (@FirstTake) January 31, 2023

The whole team caught strays as Stephen A brought up their record of the last three seasons, and their playoff record.

Luka talks about trash talk and how it affects his game

After the game, the Slovenian Sensation sat down with the media, where he talked about the incident.

Luka Doncic on Pistons’ Jerome Allen: “Since the 1st qrt he was chirping. You know I will chirp back. I don’t know. From the 1st qrt he was chirping. I don’t want to say the words. I have no problem with that. It’s basketball. It gets me going for sure.” 1/2#MFFL #Pistons pic.twitter.com/znPQlLilrN — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) January 31, 2023

It makes total sense, what Luka just said. To talk back to someone who’s already talking trash to you is just basic human instinct. He added and talked about his love-hate for trash talking.

Does Luka Doncic enjoy the trash talk: “Yeah. Yeah, I sometimes do, sometimes, no,” says @luka7doncic. 2/2#MFFL #NBATwitter — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) January 31, 2023

Well, just like all the greats before him, Luka also shows us how trash-talking him costs the opponents.

