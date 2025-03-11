“Luka Doncic in LA for Years”: Ernie Johnson Explains Why Deciding a Face of the NBA is Tricky

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Selecting the next face of the NBA isn’t as simple as an election. Instead, it depends on someone boldly grabbing the title. Iconic NBA analyst Ernie Johnson gave a brief yet informative explanation to why the decision is such a tricky task.

Advertisement

Johnson has been covering the NBA for nearly 35 years. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two when it comes to basketball, as he’s witnessed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry all elevate to become faces of the league at some point in their careers.

These players shared traits that set them apart from other stars. Not only were they extremely skilled and talented, but they also brought a personality that fans could gravitate toward.

Johnson appeared on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis and spoke in-depth about the next face. He highlighted several candidates capable of taking on that mantle, including Luka Doncic in his new destination.

“How about Luka Doncic in LA for years, could he become the face of the NBA?” Johnson said. “But the thing to remember is this isn’t an election.”

The legendary Inside The NBA host brought forth a different perspective to this ongoing conversation. Rather than figure out who is the most qualified and place that burden on them, he implores them to let the process happen naturally.

He went on to highlight Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as potential candidates alongside Doncic. There’s no shortage of players worthy of the title.

These conversations intensified after Anthony Edwards’ and LeBron James’ recent comments stirred up controversy.

Edwards shut down any face of the league consideration

Becoming the face of the NBA is something children dream of. If Edwards wanted that as a kid, he no longer does.

The Timberwolves star has the perfect blend of skill and personality to thrive as the successor to James and Curry but has no interest in doing so. LBJ doesn’t blame Edwards for not wanting the baggage that comes with it.

“I feel Ant,” LeBron said. “Why do you wanna be the face of a league when all the people that cover and talk about our game on day-to-day basis s**t on everybody?”

LeBron’s comments sparked widespread debates surrounding the topic. After all, this came from the man who has been the face of the league for the past 22 years. Speculation will continue as James inches closer to retirement.