“”Luka Doncic is becoming the BEST Player on the Planet!”: Shannon Sharpe makes a bold prediction about the future of the NBA and Mavs superstar

Shannon Sharpe just made a huge statement, claiming that Luka Doncic is on his way to becoming the best basketball player in the world!

Luka Doncic has been a phenom ever since he entered the NBA. He has been wowing crowds all over with his playmaking abilities, clutch scoring, and overall feel for the game.

However, there were those who doubted him early on. He was the third pick in the draft in 2018 behind DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III.

Even then, there were many who felt that his selection was way too high!

Now averaging 31 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the playoffs, Luka just eliminated the man picked over him! It’s clear to say those analysts got it wrong.

Shannon Sharpe believes Luka Doncic is going to be the best in the world

Luka and the Dallas Mavericks now find themselves in the Western Conference Finals. All thanks to the exemplary performances of their Slovenian powerhouse.

Doncic’s displays have been so magical, that analysts have been singing the praises of ‘Luka Magic’ ever since he eliminated the Suns.

This includes Shannon Sharpe. Who happens to be one of the biggest LeBron James stans of all time. Well, Sharpe has now boldly claimed that Luka is on his way to being the best in the world!

“Luka Dončić is the best player left in the playoffs and I don’t need stats to back it up, my eyes are very good. He’s made mincemeat out of the best defensive players. If he keeps this up, it’ll be hard pressed for him not to be the best player in the world.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/7Cd9gG0Hu5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 17, 2022

It’s hard to disagree with Shannon. Luka has been exceptional and is making history. Perhaps he may even become the greatest of all time in the years to come!