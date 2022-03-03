Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Warriors’ release update about their defensive leader

Warriors’ star and defensive leader Draymond Green travels to Dallas with Klay Thompson ahead of the game against the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are in a little bit of trouble. After having a glorious 29-9 start to the season, the Warriors have not been able to maintain the same level without Draymond Green. Even though they haven’t fallen in ranking yet, they’re 14-10 without Draymond. At the same time, the Memphis Grizzlies have climbed up, and are sitting just half a game behind the Warriors.

Also Read: “It was challenging for sure”: Stephen Curry describes seeing Dell Curry and Sonya in 2 different sections at Madison Square Garden when he broke the All-Time 3-pt record

The game tonight is crucial for the Warriors. If the Grizzlies manage to win against the Celtics, and the Dubs lose, they would lose their #2 spot in this competitive Western Conference. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who hadn’t traveled with the Dubs to Minnesota, made their way to Dallas yesterday. This gives the Warriors some much-needed boost before they take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks tonight. Klay, who hasn’t played for the last two games, is reported to suit up tonight.

Draymond Green would not play against the Mavericks tonight

Even though Draymond Green traveled with Klay and got to Dallas, he is not going to suit up tonight. Green is recovering from a lower-back injury, and such kinds of injuries need to be given the proper time to heal.

Draymond has been increasing his on-court activity and was seen putting up shots during practice last night.

Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/QnfT2dcNVE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

According to Steve Kerr, Green is making strides in his recovery and is looking good.

Draymond Green is really “making strides”, per Kerr. Went through some 3-on-3 post practice with Wiseman. Big step. Klay Thompson is questionable for Mavericks game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

The main reason for getting Green out with the team could be for his leadership and that voice in the locker room and on the bench. Kerr talked about it after the loss against the Wolves.

Does Kerr want Draymond around the Warriors more? “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/5aYNhMbd41 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 2, 2022

Also Read: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs LA Clippers? Lakers release knee injury report ahead of matchup against Reggie Jackson and co

Hopefully, Green’s presence would make an impact tonight and the Warriors can stop their skid.