“Luka Doncic is the one I try to model my game after”: Thunder’s rookie Josh Giddey talks big of the Mavericks’ star after their clash at the Paycom Center

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey talks up Luka Doncic after their contest, claims Doncic is the one he models his game after

The Oklahoma City Thunder played hosts to the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The Thunder entered the game without their star. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Despite Shai and Lu Dort being out, the Thunder never really let the Mavericks have an easy time.

Leading the team from the front was the rookie Josh Giddey. He made an NBA record, as he became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double. He also became the youngest player to lead the game in points, assists, rebounds, and steals. Giddey finished the game with 17 points, 13 rebounds, 14 assists, and 4 steals.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to a win. He almost recorded a triple-double, falling short of a rebound. He ended his night with 14 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds.

Josh Giddey admits he shaped his game after Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting young players to enter the league in a long time. In his first few years in the league itself, he has established his presence and often has been called a superstar.

After the game ended tonight, Josh Giddey was informed how he broke a record previously held by Luka. Giddey then talked about how he tries to model his game after the Slovenian sensation.

The Thunder rookie has been performing really well for his first season. He’s been averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists so far. He has been in the ROTY race since the start, and has been consistently in the Top 5.

If Giddey keeps up his play, and with the young core they have in OKC, the Thunder are sure a team to look out for in the coming seasons.