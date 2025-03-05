Luka Doncic Jokes LeBron James Might Score 70k Points, Calls “50k Points” Record Insane

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Video board displaying 50,000 career point milestone for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after scoring a three point basket against the against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James already has the NBA’s all-time scoring record, but last night he became the first player ever to reach 50,000 combined points between the regular season and playoffs. That’s truly a number that we may never see again. LeBron has been so consistently excellent in his 22-year career, yet what’s more amazing is that he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement

James was just named Western Conference Player of the Month for February, and some NBA talking heads are starting to throw the term “MVP” around.

LeBron hasn’t just amazed fans throughout his career. He also amazes his teammates, including his newest one. Luka Doncic has only played nine games so far with LeBron, but that’s been more than enough time to be awed by his 40-year-old teammate’s skills.

The newest Laker was asked about LeBron’s 50,000-point milestone after last night’s victory over the Pelicans, which was also the team’s seventh straight win. Luka and LeBron had perhaps their best game in tandem since joining forces, combining for 64 points, 16 rebounds, and 21 assists in the easy win.

“It’s amazing. Watching him do this stuff at this age, it’s just unbelievable. 50k points, I can’t even explain how insane that is. He might get to 70k, you never know.”

Luka’s 70k line drew laughs from the assembled reporters, but seeing how LeBron has surpassed every expectation since coming out of high school, we wouldn’t put it past “The King” to have enough left in the tank to make a run at a seemingly impossible number.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are already a dream pairing

Rarely before have there ever been two teammates with such a high basketball IQ, and even though Luka’s shooting has been slow to come around, we’re already seeing the benefits of having two masters of their craft share the court.

Luka Doncic on LeBron James: “50K points … I can’t even explain how insane that is. And he might get to 70K, you never know.” pic.twitter.com/OVXv0PCMwn — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 5, 2025

Luka said in his introductory Lakers press conference that playing with LeBron was “a dream come true,” and it sure seems like he meant it. The Lakers have been all smiles lately. The lovefest between Luka and LeBron would be a bit much if they weren’t running roughshod over the rest of the league right now.

The Lakers have surged all the way to the 2-seed in the West to become a true NBA title contender. LeBron has gotten to 50,000 points, in part, because he almost always makes a deep playoff run, and this is looking like another year where that will be the case.