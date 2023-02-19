Stephen Curry, Along With Daughter Riley, Misses All-Star Festivities To Watch God-Sister Cameron Brink Take Down USC

The bond between a father and his daughter is one of the strongest bonds known to mankind. The case is no different when it comes to Stephen Curry and Riley. Riley was born on July 19, 2012. She’s the eldest child in the Curry household and has enjoyed quite a few perks of being so.

As most of us remember, she was a delight to watch in the press conferences back in 2014-15.

She did not star just once, but did so several times.

This was back in 2015, and the year is now 2023. Riley has grown up and is now ten years old. While her brother, Canon, has been stealing a lot of attention with his locker-room antics with the Warriors, Riley has still managed to stay in the limelight.

Yesterday, Steph went out with Riley to watch his god-sister Cameron Brink set a record in a win over USC.

Stephen Curry and Riley show support to Cameron Brink

The Currys and the Brinks are closely related. Their connection goes back all the way to Virginia Tech, where Steph’s parents, Dell and Sonya, attended the school with Cameron’s parents, Greg and Shelly.

We have often seen Cam hang around the Curry household and spend time with Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

At the same time, we’ve often spotted Stephen Curry go out and support Cameron at her games. Last night was no different. As Cam was about to set a Stanford Block Record, Steph was in attendance with his daughter Riley.

Where is Steph Curry on the Friday night of NBA All-Star weekend? No, he’s not partying it up in Salt Lake City while taking in the Rising Stars game, he’s courtside at Stanford University watching some Pac-12 women’s hoops. 🐐🐐🐐 for this. #pac12wbb #dubnation pic.twitter.com/goysb2z96e — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) February 18, 2023

Steph chose to miss out on the first day of the All-Star festivities and instead cheer on his God-Sister.

Taking Riley along to show her how she has strong women role models all around her shows how Steph is trying to raise his daughters.

The cutest bond! 🥹🤞🏾

📸: Santiago Mejia pic.twitter.com/8eM0HfXgWs — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) February 18, 2023

Cameron Brink makes Stanford Record

With six blocks in the win over USC, Cameron Brink now has 278 blocks in her career as a Cardinal. She broke the existing record held by Jayne Appel(273). In the current season, Brink’s tally is up to 99 blocks.

Cameron Brink is Stanford’s newest career leader in blocks. With 6 in last night’s game against No. 25 USC, @cameronbrink22 has 278 as a junior and holds the single-season program record: 99#NCAAWBB x 🎥 @StanfordWBBpic.twitter.com/fSfHEkUXDb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) February 18, 2023

Cam Brink is averaging 14.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.53 blocks per game this season.

