“Luka Doncic really got more triple-doubles than NBA franchises!”: Absurd stat shows how at 22 years of age the Mavs MVP is 10th all-time in triple-doubles with more such performances than 8 franchises

With 43 career triple-doubles, Luka Doncic is not only 10th all-time on the triple-doubles list, the 22-year-old also has more such performances than numerous NBA franchises.

By this time, it’s no surprise that Luka Doncic will be the future face of the league. At only 22 years of age, the Slovenian prodigy is playing as good as some of the established superstars of the league, giving them a run for their money for the prestigious MVP honors.

In only his first 4 years in the American league, Doncic has accomplished several impressive feats that many stars can’t achieve in their entire careers. The numbers Luka puts up on a daily basis are jaw-dropping and feel almost unreal.

One of the things the 3-time All-Star has managed to master is the art of recording the triple-double. The 6-foot-7 guard has already recorded 43 career triple-doubles, putting him 10th on the all-time list. An absurd stat even showed, how Doncic has more such performances than many NBA franchises.

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic has more triple-doubles than many franchises in the league

Yes, you read that absolute correctly. At only 22 years of age, Doncic has recorded more triple-doubles than most of the organizations in the league. Doncic’s 43 career triple-doubles are more than the Miami Heat (41), New Orleans Pelicans (40), Minnesota Timberwolves (37), Orlando Magic (34), Charlotte Hornets (32), Toronto Raptors (30), Utah Jazz (24), and Memphis Grizzlies (22).

All Time Triple-Doubles: 43 – Luka Doncic

41 – Miami Heat

40 – New Orleans Pelicans

37 – Minnesota Timberwolves

34 – Orlando Magic

32 – Charlotte Hornets

30 – Toronto Raptors

24 – Utah Jazz

22 – Memphis Grizzlies At age 22, Luka is already 10th all time in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/PxH6Nc5SwZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 3, 2022

As soon as this bizarre stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Luka has been averaging 26/8.8/8.9 for the season while leading the Mavs to the 5th best record in the West. Without a doubt, we are currently witnessing one of the league’s future MVPs.