Basketball

“Luka Doncic really got more triple-doubles than NBA franchises!”: Absurd stat shows how at 22 years of age the Mavs MVP is 10th all-time in triple-doubles with more such performances than 8 franchises

“Luka Doncic really got more triple-doubles than NBA franchises!”: Absurd stat shows how at 22 years of age the Mavs MVP is 10th all-time in triple-doubles with more such performances than 8 franchises
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"It is always about the teamwork": NFL superstar Tom Brady wishes all the best to Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin ahead of AMR22 reveal as he helps to launch the new age car
Next Article
"I hope, of course, that number 33 doesn't come back"– Max Verstappen completes first laps with 'number 1' on his Red Bull car
NBA Latest Post
"You couldn't fool the Celtics fans, they have a sense of basketball history and high basketball IQs": Kevin Garnett reveals taking inspiration from Larry Bird when he decided to don a Celtics jersey
“You couldn’t fool the Celtics fans, they have a sense of basketball history and high basketball IQs”: Kevin Garnett reveals taking inspiration from Larry Bird when he decided to don a Celtics jersey

Former Celtics champion Kevin Garnett took a leaf from Larry Bird’s book when he first…