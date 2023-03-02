“Luka Doncic still owes me $1700”: $25 Million Worth Superstar Chose Not to Pay Gambling Debt to JJ Redick

Dallas Mavericks’ young superstar, Luka Doncic, is a miraculous talent. His rise in Europe as a teenage sensation was a story worth telling in itself. However, his journey to the NBA and the eventual dominance he brought to the court surpassed even the standards set by the Slovenian as a teen. Today, Doncic is widely acknowledged as a generational talent.

So, naturally, a talent like him is paid above and beyond the usual pay grade. As per Spotrac, Luka is set to earn $37 million from the Mavericks this season. That’s not a small amount. In fact, Luka is one of the highest-paid players under 25. And right now, Luka is justifying his salary. However, despite his deep bank, the Slovenian may be a little averse to paying off his debts.

Former player-turned-analyst JJ Redick once took to Twitter to remind Luka Doncic to pay off his debt. Redick’s tweet came in light of Doncic’s supermax rookie contract extension.

Also read: Luka Doncic’s Girlfriend in 2023: Slovenian Supermodel, Anamaria Goltes Heavily Linked With Mavericks Star

JJ Redick claimed Luka Doncic owed him $1700

In August of 2021, Dallas Mavericks officially acknowledged Luka as the face of the franchise. The youngster had taken the world by storm and Mark Cuban honored him with a $207 million contract. The entire league was in awe but no one thought Luka was being overpaid. However, while the entire NBA world was evaluating Luka’s future with the franchise, Redick took it as an opportunity to collect his money.

The former Magic player wrote on Twitter that the 6ft 7″ youngster owed him $1700 after losing a game of cards. In conclusion not only did Luka get hustled by Redick in a game of cards, but he also hadn’t paid the debt off at least until JJ tweeted about it. There is no information on whether Luka succumbed to JJ’s playful poking and paid off that $1700 gambling debt.

Luka will earn over $40 million next season

Doncic is set to make $40 million next year. His $207 million contract is divided into 5 years. After making $77 million in the first two years, Luka will earn $43 million in his 3rd year, $46 million in 4th year, and 49 million in 5th year. This will certainly add to his current fortune. With each season, his brand value is also rising and his endorsements will grow.

Celebrity net worth estimates Luka’s net worth at $25 million. That being said, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Luka’s net worth was higher than stated by the website.

Also read: Why is Ja Morant Suspended? Fact-Checking Grizzlies Star’s Punishment Over Allegations of Violence Against Minor