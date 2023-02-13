Who is Luka Doncic Dating in 2023? Mavericks Star Has Been Locked Down to Slovenian Model Since He Was 12

Feb 11, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the world right now. And the most shocking part about this is that the man is still just 23 years old, an age when most players only start to find themselves, and just how good their game can be. But here he is, the Slovenian superstar is already here to rip hearts out.

However, as if having a potential GOAT wasn’t quite enough, he now has serious help too. More specifically, he has Kyrie Irving, making the Mavericks title contenders.

Simply put, things are looking up for Doncic in the NBA. But what about his life off the court?

Who is the man currently involved with? And for how long has this been the case?

Also Read: “I’ll be the First Guy to Make $80 Million”: 17 Y/o Shaquille O’Neal Had Huge Dreams, Reveals Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Who is Luka Doncic’s girlfriend?

Luka Doncic may still only be a young man, but he has already been a big deal for a long, long time. And so, as is the case with so many NBA players, you’d expect his partner to be kind of a big deal themself.

If you assumed so, you’re absolutely right.

Luka Doncic is currently dating Slovenian model Anamaria Goltes, a 25-year-old herself.

Clearly, the two make a handsome young couple. But, how long have they been it?

Also Read: Stephen A Smith Shot The Ball Like Stephen Curry In His First Game Of College Basketball, Ended Up Being A Worse Shooter Than Shaquille O’Neal

How long has Luka Doncic stayed together with Anamaria Goltes?

The story goes that Luka Doncic met Anamaria Goltes in Croatia when he was just 12 years old. And while they didn’t start dating immediately, their relationship has lasted for about 6 years now.

And given how in love they are, it doesn’t seem it’s going to break anytime soon.

Also Read: Anthony Davis HIV: When NBA Twitter Hilariously Asked Magic Johnson To Give Up the Cure of AIDS for AD