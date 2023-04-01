“Luka Doncic to Heat Confirmed”: Rumors Run Wild as Mavericks Star is Spotted With Jimmy Butler at the Miami Open

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t possibly be more frustrated than they are at the moment. Why? Well, for the first time in a long time, the man is set to miss the postseason. And given his almost manic hunger to win all the time, the man is likely beyond agitated by missing out on the chance altogether.

To add to this dumpster fire of worries though, there is this too. In all the time Doncic has been ascending, the Mavericks have seemingly failed to build the right team around him. And of course, while they have clearly tried, their repeated failure probably doesn’t sit too well with the Slovenian superstar.

And amidst all of this, it appears that Doncic may have gone out together with a certain other star to watch the Miami Open. And well, suffice it to say, it’s not a fellow Mavericks player he was spotted alongside.

Luka Doncic is spotted alongside Heat star Jimmy Butler during the Miami Open

Watching tennis is a very popular way to pass the time for countless pro athletes across the world. And evidently, that stands true for both Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic, as both men were spotted in attendance at the Miami Open.

Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler at the Miami Open 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Og9qWq4si1 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 1, 2023

Now, as is obvious from the video they clearly aren’t sitting next to each other. So of course, it is extremely unlikely they are colluding about some sort of an upcoming team-up. At the end of the day, the man is under contract with the Mavs until the 2025-26 season. And of course, it doesn’t hurt that he is getting paid the big bucks by the franchise during that span.

That said, more than anything else, the man wants to win the right way. Given everything he has seen in the NBA, he knows that teaming up with another big name won’t feel as satisfying to him as winning one with his current team. So, despite all the possibilities, we highly doubt anything is brewing here.

That said, who is going to stop the NBA community from speculating? Here are fans’ positively chaotic reactions to them being seen at the same event in Miami.

Fans react to Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler being at the Miami Open

If you really want to get technical about things here, you could ask the question, ‘Why is Luka Doncic REALLY in Miami?’ or ‘Could it be that they met up to talk, and then sat in different seats at the event to simply not get spotted?’

As you can probably already tell, that is nothing more than nitpicking at things. And yet, apparently, those are the only questions that matter to the NBA community. Here are just some of their reactions to the matter.

“Luka Doncic to Heat confirmed”

As we explained before, it’s very unlikely Luka Doncic actually leaves Dallas. But, if he did do so to join up with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, how imposing would that look? We won’t lie, after thinking about it, a part of us does wish it shakes out that way.