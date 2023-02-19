“Mac McClung said ‘It’s Over!'”: Dunk Contest Winner Emulates Vince Carter With Insane 720 Dunk To Cap Off Amazing Performance

The NBA Dunk Contest is back, and NBA fans have a G-League star to thank for it. Mac McClung has breathed life back into the festivities.

It wasn’t so long back that the Slam Dunk Contest was the signature event of the All-Star weekend. Casuals and fanatics alike would wait for the event of the high-fliers every year.

The likes of Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Nate Robinson, Vince Carter, Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon have all put their stamp on this event over the years, among other spectacular performers. However, things had gotten a bit stale over the past few years.

After Gordon and LaVine’s titanic 2016 battle, the contestants couldn’t bring back the same hype. Although we saw the likes of Derrick Jones Jr, Gordon and Donovan Mitchell pull off some nice dunks, it wasn’t the same as before.

2 extreme duds in back-to-back years (2021 and 2022) meant that many people had declared the contest dead. There were calls for the 3-point challenge to replace the Dunk Contest as the marquee event of All-Star Saturday. That has changed this year.

Also Read – Mac McClung Girlfriend 2023: Exploring 76ers’ Man’s Wild College Escapade

Mac McClung earns Vince Carter comparisons with his final dunk of the Dunk Contest

Quite a few fans had tipped Mac McClung to take the contest by storm in the days leading up to the event. After all, many of us had high hopes for the 24-year-old due to his sick high school mixtape. The 6’2″ guard had shown insane hops during his 3 years of college as well.

McClung did not disappoint on the night. In fact, one might go so far as to say that McClung’s performance has even brought back viewers’ interest in the contest singlehandedly. His first dunk of the night serves as proof of this.

player reactions always tell you everythingpic.twitter.com/Sw8lWKOSEo — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 19, 2023

Also Read – “Mac McClung Finished Dunk Contest With His First Dunk!”: NBA Twitter Lauds Sixers’ New Signing For Sensational Dunk Contest Opener

Wowed, are you? Well, you might even say that McClung outdid himself with his Vince Carter declaration in his final dunk. After all, he pulled off perhaps the first 720 dunk in contest history from the right baseline!

Mac McClung said ITS OVER. 720 DUNK pic.twitter.com/Q1RuzB9drg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 19, 2023

Much like Vince Carter did in the 2000 Dunk Contest, McClung was the winner from start to finish in tonight’s event. Whether his performance earns him more regular NBA minutes remains to be seen. But his is a name everyone will remember after tonight.