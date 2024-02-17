Mac McClung Puma Contract: Everything You Need to Know About 2023 Slam Dunk Contest Winner’s Shoe Deal

In the modern basketball market, endorsement deals act as a parameter to judge an athlete’s prowess. For a rising name such as Mac McClung, the situation remains unchanged as Puma offered him a contract recognizing his talent. This time around, we delve deep into the shoe deal of the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest Winner while shedding light on his development.

Ahead of last year’s All-Star event, the Philadelphia 76ers signed the 25-year-old on a two-way contract to aid him in participating in the contest. Around that period, Puma showcased their trust in the Virginia-born by offering him a shoe deal. “Excited to join the Puma family,” the 6ft 2″ player posted on Instagram before entering the competition.

McClung soon paid back the faith displayed in him as he won the Slam Dunk contest with flying colors. Following that, Puma respected their partnership by offering him a multi-year shoe deal contract extension in November last year. Despite the amount of the contract remaining undisclosed, the deal broke the established patterns of the market.

Mac McClung Contract Details

The point guard went undrafted in 2021 before joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract. Following that, his journey in the NBA G League began with the franchise’s affiliated South Bay Lakers. After that, he signed two 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls at the base salary of $53,176 on each occasion.

He returned to LA soon after that on yet another two-way contract towards the middle of 2022. Until this period, the backcourt youngster only appeared in two NBA games playing a total of 25 minutes. His fortune turned around a bit as the 76ers entered the picture, ensuring two more games for him in the league. Following his stint in Philadelphia, the 2022 G League ROTY signed for the Orlando Magic.

Despite his various stints in several franchises, his career earnings remain substantially lower. As per Spotrac, he only allegedly earned around $106,352 throughout his NBA career. This interestingly resulted from his two 10-day deals with the Bulls, further highlighting the difficulty in sustaining one’s journey in the league.

Which Shoe did Mac McClung wear in the 2023 Dunk Contest?

Following his shoe deal with Puma, the 25-year-old embraced their line of sneakers while participating in the contest. He wore PUMA Rise Nitro while showcasing his ability in last year’s dunk competition. It was later marked as a memorable starting point in the partnership between the two entities.

Mac McClung Endorsements

Fascinatingly, Puma came to his aid quite later as ReAthlete started endorsing the player in 2021. The wellness and recovery-focused brand trusted his ability before anyone else. “To perform at an elite level, you need to recover at an elite level…and that’s what ReAthlete does for me,” he therefore wrote while announcing the collaboration on Instagram.

Following that, he received an offer from the men’s chain brand JAXXON before partnering with Bearbottom. The clothing brand has sponsored the basketball star for nearly two years to ease his journey through hardships. “Activated in Bearbottom clothing. Feels as great as it fits. I can move with ease like I’m on the court,” he once mentioned while reflecting on the partnership.

Mac McClung Highlights

Despite having a relatively smaller stature, the point guard had established his name as an elite dunker since his teenage. While representing Gate City during his high school years, the Virginia-born established his status as a showstopper. His popularity once increased over time as the 6ft 2″ youngster continued his brilliance in his college years while playing for Georgetown and Texas Tech.

His prowess touched an all-time high in his career as the G League guard outperformed his competitors. Specifically, in the final dunk, he scored a 540-degree reverse two-handed slam dunk as the conclusive move of the night. Following that, he displayed immense self-confidence, signaling, “It’s over,” to the Salt Lake City crowd.

McClung’s journey till now has been filled with ups and downs. Despite receiving several cuts from the NBA franchises, he has refused to give up on his dream of featuring in the league regularly. In the process, he has made a name for himself in a unique fashion, serving as a role model for the aspirants.