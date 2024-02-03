“Made My Own GOAT List”: Kevin Durant Claps Back at Multiple Fans on Twitter for Taking a Dig at Him

While trying to justify himself as one of the greatest players through social media, KD also stumbled upon a football fan who tried schooling the former Brooklyn Nets star for outrightly claiming his place within the GOAT conversation. In response, Durant wrote in reply, “Fantasy football “gurus” tellin me what it takes to be great at basketball. Man this simulation I’m n is wild….did you at least win your league this year?”

Kevin Durant was an important cornerstone for the Brooklyn Nets despite being surrounded by the best talents in the league on his roster. With Kyrie Irving and James Harden’s absence, Durant alone led the Nets to playoff finishes, only to face disappointments in the long run. Durant is also a top 10 scoring leader in the NBA, which further solidifies his GOAT claim.

Hence, fans claiming that KD wouldn’t have been able to survive the pressure from MSG might not be completely true. KD’s previous teams, such as the Nets, the Warriors, and OKC, all have electrifying audiences as well, who love and adore KD while also exerting pressure on the player to perform his best.

At the end of the day, Durant is only a human. However, he is a man of his word and knows how to personally deal with fans from other franchises trying to cloud his legacy and achievements.

How do the two New York teams compare with or without Kevin Durant?

When Kevin Durant was with the Brooklyn Nets, he had won 65.9 percent of his games, making playoff appearances in all of his two seasons. One of KD’s best records with Brooklyn was going 26-13 in the 2022-23 season before being traded to the Phoenix Suns during the trade deadline of 2023.

On the other hand, it wasn’t like the New York Knicks did not fare well without Durant. In fact, the other team from the Big Apple made the playoffs twice in the last three years while also winning the first round of the post-season last season.

Perhaps the stakes would have been different for Kevin Durant and his career had he joined the Knicks after a championship-winning tenure with the Warriors. Nevertheless, even at the age of 35, Durant is still vying to win his third chip and seems to have made a comfortable pairing alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal at the Phoenix Suns.