“Make Some Room on the Mantle”: Stephen Curry Celebrates God-Sister Cameron Brink’s Pac-12 ‘Double Whammy’

The NCAA tournament is right around the corner, marking the end of this year’s college season. As the regular season comes to a close, players get acknowledged with awards for their contributions to the game this past year. And after Caitlin Clark made headlines a few days ago after surpassing Pete Maravich, now it is Cardinals’ star forward Cameron Brink in the limelight, something that drew a massive shoutout from Golden State Warriors guard, Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

With the Division I women’s basketball season coming to a close, players are honored with awards before the NCAA Tournament kicks off. One such player who just made major headlines across the country was none other than Stephen Curry’s God-Sister, Cameron Brink. After Caitlin Clark surpassed Pistol Pete for the All-Time record in scoring, Cameron Brink shone in the spotlight, receiving two awards in the same season leading the Golden State Warriors guard to commemorate her accomplishments on social media.

Cameron Brink was recently recognized for her impact on the basketball floor as one of the top players for the Stanford Cardinals. The 2021 NCAA champion received honors as Stanford’s Player of the Year as well as their Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry, the God-Brother of Cameron Brink, was beyond proud to see his God-Sister’s accomplishments and went on to his official Instagram to celebrate her multiple awards.

The Chef uploaded two posts on his IG Stories, with one addressing her Player of the Year award and the other one recognizing her Defensive Player of the Year honors. Curry captioned the first post, “Make some room on the mantle,” as he addressed Brink.

The second post on his story was captioned, “And for this one too. 3 times the charm.”

Advertisement

Stephen Curry’s caption makes sense when you look at the plethora of awards Cameron Brink has won over the years. To put things in perspective, this was Brink’s second Player of the Year award as she won her first one back in 2022.

And her Defensive Player of the Year honors marks the third time she has won the award. It is no wonder that the Warriors guard is so boisterously proud of his god-sister. In every sense of the word, Cameron Brink is a certified ‘hooper’.

Stephen Curry congratulates his God-Sister

Much like Caitlin Clark and other big names in Women’s Basketball at a collegiate level, Cameron Brink is another player that has been on multiple team’s scouting reports in the WNBA. Listed at 6’4, Brink is a beast on both sides of the floor.

The Cardinals star has yet to decide whether she will opt for her fifth year at Standford or go on to declare for the upcoming WNBA draft instead. Brink may seem ready to take her talents to the professional level but staying at Stanford for another year to be absolutely league-ready next year would be a very good decision too.

It is still unclear whether Brink will go on to declare for the upcoming WNBA draft or opt to play her fifth year at Stanford. However, if the Cardinals forward does decide to declare for the draft, there is a very strong chance that she will be selected as a top-3 pick alongside Caitlin Clark. In every sense, with the world at her feet, Brink has a win-win situation on her hands.