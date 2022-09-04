Shaquille O’Neal, who has a 52.7% free throw, hilariously mocks himself during ESPYs

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal had jokes during the time he was hosting the ESPY awards

Shaquille O’Neal is a big man with bigger talents.

Of course, if you know of the man, you know about the all-time talent he was during his playing days in the NBA. Heck, at the end of the day, you don’t become the most dominant player of all time without that kind of ability.

More than that, however, is his talent for hosting, and comedy, and a brain that couldn’t be more suited to the business side of life.

His height may be 7’1”, but his list of talents could probably reach 10 feet on its own.

As we did mention, the man does in fact have a talent for comedy. And clearly, it doesn’t waver when he’s laughing at himself either.

What do we mean by that, you ask? Well then, let’s dive into it, shall we?

Shaquille started his monologue in the most perfect way possible at the 2009 ESPY’s

Back in the year 2019, when Covid-19 hadn’t taken some serious mileage out of us, Shaquille O’Neal was chosen to host the ESPY awards. And frankly, it was quite the exciting occasion for practically every fan of the NBA. After all, the Diesel is an almost universally loved man.

Then the moment came. And let’s just say, the man did not disappoint.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

We have to say, this joke’s writing, combined with Shaquille O’Neal’s bone-dry delivery shouldn’t work as well as it does. But somehow, it couldn’t be funnier every time you hear it.

Given how good he is at it, who knows? Maybe he could become a stand-up comedian after he retires from TNT’s Inside the NBA.

