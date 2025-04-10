Magic Johnson Channeled His Inner Michael Jordan to Beat Kids at Pop-A-Shot While Working With the Boys & Girls Club

Everyone knows the meme of Michael Jordan staring down the camera, the caption reminding the viewer of his… let’s just say dislike of them kids. It’s a joke that came into existence after Jordan refused to miss a shot that would’ve given a group of children at his camp free shoes. Well, it seems there are other NBA legends who do the same, as Magic Johnson put an absolute beat down on the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, defeating challenger after challenger in pop-a-shot.

Magic frequently visits the Boys & Girls Clubs in Lansing, Michigan. His home town is a regular escape from the glitz and glamour of LA. This time, however, Johnson stayed in California to show up for Pasadena locals who were affected by the widespread wildfires of the past few months.

“It was important to me that they had a day of no worries…” said Magic. “Each kid received Lakers swag bags and Dodgers backpacks. I also provided each family with a grocery gift card to help relieve some of their burden.”

The Lakers icon also sent extra food home with the families, making sure that his adoptive home city was taken care of.

What wasn’t taken care of was the spirit of competition. Johnson joined the fun and “beat some kids at pop-a-shot and some beat me.” It seems like the close-range pop-a-shot, where Johnson could theoretically just reach over the hoop and drop it in, plays more to his strengths than, say, a three point competition.

Maybe it was goodwill, or maybe he just genuinely lost a few (it happens to the best of us, Magic—I once lost a game of chess to my nine-year-old student), but the consistency of someone’s character is what makes them great. For Magic, he has consistently shown up when people have needed help.

Whether in Lansing or Pasadena, Magic has been involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs for years. That should be celebrated just as much as his career.

It’s hard to be the best player on a dynasty run. It may be just as hard to keep giving back after the game has left you. Johnson has done both, and that is truly impressive.