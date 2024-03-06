Who are Paul George’s Parents and Other FAQs About Clippers Star’s Family

Credits: Mar 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts to a call during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. The perennial All-Star is among the finest forwards of his generation, averaging over 20 points for eight straight years. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar has been in the NBA for 14 years and despite enjoying a stellar career, he is still chasing his maiden championship win. Despite coming from a family of athletes, his origins are humble. Let’s learn more about Paul George’s family.

Who are Paul George’s Parents?

Paul George is the youngest of Paul George Sr. and Paulette George’s three children.

Were Paul George’s Parents Athletes?

Paul George’s parents weren’t athletes. His father, Paul George Sr. was a carpenter and worked at a rim company, while his mother, Pauletta, was a homemaker. When George was a child, she suffered a stroke due to two blood clots, which resulted in paralysis on the left side of her body. She fought through it, but the ordeal was stressful for George and his family.

Does Paul George have Siblings?

PG13 has two older sisters, Teiosha and Portala. The former was born in 1985, while the latter is a year older.

Do Paul George’s Siblings Play Basketball?

Paul George’s sister Teiosha played basketball in high school and at Pepperdine Waves women’s basketball team of the West Coast Conference. She played 108 games for her alma mater and averaged 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Portala did not play basketball but was an athlete like her siblings. She played volleyball for the Cal State San Bernardino women’s volleyball team of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Conference.

Is Paul George Married?

The Clippers star married his longtime girlfriend, Daniela George, in June 2022. The two began dating in 2013 and have three children together. George popped the question to Daniela in November 2020.

While PG13 is an NBA superstar, Daniela is an entrepreneur. She owns a swimsuit brand along with Sarah Patterson, wife of former NBA star Patrick Patterson. She has a massive social media following of over 220,000, where she shares updates about her life as a business owner and a WAG.

How many kids Does Paul George Have?

Paul George has three children with wife Daniela. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia, in 2014. They had their second child, daughter Natasha, in November 2017. After getting engaged in 2020, Paul and Daniela welcomed their son Paul into the world in October 2021.