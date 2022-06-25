“Magic Johnson made no excuses, Isiah Thomas made none too”: Shaquille O’Neal’s $400M net worth and career has been built on a simple philosophy

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals the mantra behind his success and how the likes of Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas paved the way for him.

Widely regarded as one of the most dominant players to ever play the game, Shaquille O’Neal was an unstoppable force in the paint and a nightmare for all basketball rims, shattering backboards occasionally. The Diesel had a decorated career, rewriting the NBA history books.

Standing above seven feet, Shaq had opponents beat by his mere presence on the court. His iconic pairing with the late Kobe Bryant marked the golden run of his career. A physical specimen unlike the league had ever seen, Shaq was as competitive as it gets.

In his 19-year-long career, O’Neal’s accomplishments include 4-rings, 3-Finals MVPs, 1-league MVP, 2-scoring titles, and 15 All-Star selections, to name a few. However, Shaq’s success wasn’t limited to the hardwood as he expanded his horizon in the business world.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks, Shaq spoke about the simple philosophy he adopted in life and how it was similar to that of Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

“I’m programmed not to make any excuses”: Shaquille O’Neal dishes out his success mantra.

Post his Hall of Fame career, Shaquille O’Neal made several strides in his business ventures. Over the years, the Lakers legend has made investments in various sectors, including tech, hospitality, FMCG, and clothing.

Some of the former seven-foot center’s popular investments include Papa John’s, Five Guys, Lyft, Reebok, Barneys New York, JC Penny, and till most recently, an NBA team (Sacramento Kings). The Diesel is one of the most marketable celebrities in America, present on the packaging of umpteen FMCG products.

Having seen so much success in his life, Shaq recently dished out his philosophy.

“I’m programmed not to make any excuses, I never let no excuses come in and it’s not something that I made up. Magic ain’t have no excuses, Isiah Thomas ain’t have no excuses, Dr. J didn’t have no excuses, Muhammad Ali didn’t have no excuses. So, why can I have any excuse? and I’m making more than than any of them ever made. They paved the way for me. I’m representing for them too.”

Big Diesel is a living example of how NBA players can wisely invest money, unlike many cases of players going broke.

