Basketball

Magic Johnson still fears how his kids will speak to the police after $27 million settlement in George Floyd’s case

Magic Johnson still fears how his kids will speak to the police after $27 million settlement in George Floyd’s case
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
How Shaquille O'Neal changed the life of a family of 12 with $1000 and some serious generosity
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Magic Johnson still fears how his kids will speak to the police after $27 million settlement in George Floyd’s case
Magic Johnson still fears how his kids will speak to the police after $27 million settlement in George Floyd’s case

Magic Johnson is still haunted by the events surrounding George Floyd’s murder in 2020, and…