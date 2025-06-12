Magic Johnson Suggests an Eastern Conference Team as the Perfect Fit for Kevin Durant

There is a strong possibility that several superstars will be moved in a busy NBA offseason, including future Hall of Famers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. After the New York Knicks came up short against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, Magic Johnson believes they should be a team looking to upgrade. The Knicks boast a talented starting lineup, but Magic doesn’t think they’ll be able to surpass their success from this season without a major addition.

The Lakers legend doesn’t see Giannis getting traded from the Milwaukee Bucks. Unlike with KD, there have been few talks regarding the two-time MVP’s next possible destination. The Bucks could end up keeping their long-tenured superstar, but Durant is as good as gone from the Suns. Magic believes the 36-year-old is exactly what the Knicks need.

The Knicks don’t have any first-round picks to offer Phoenix after moving a haul for Mikal Bridges last offseason. But New York does have several intriguing talents that could convince another team in a possible three-team deal. New York could even try to swap Bridges back for Durant. He did help lead Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals, after all.

Regardless of what New York gives up, Magic believes Durant would fix many of the Knicks’ issues. “The Knicks are too slow. They’re not gonna beat Indiana next year, or these other teams. They gotta get a little faster. And to me, Kevin Durant would allow them to get faster and be a guy that can help Brunson in the fourth quarter,” the legendary playmaker shared on Get Up.

The Knicks often struggled for consistent offense when Brunson left the court during their playoff run. Durant would give the franchise a bona fide costar with championship-level talent while taking pressure off of Brunson, which could be enough to get New York over the top, in Magic’s eyes.

“You’re relying on Brunson so much. One guy can’t get you there. You gotta get him some help,” Magic continued. “Kevin Durant would be a guy who could give you some help on the offensive end. Plus, he’s able to put the team that they play against in foul trouble. I like Kevin Durant playing with the Knicks. I really do.”

Among the Knicks’ core, only Bridges has made the NBA Finals before. Kevin Durant would quickly change that, as any team that adds him immediately becomes a contender. Considering the playoff-caliber roster and dream basketball destination, New York could be an intriguing landing spot for KD.

After Durant’s failed tenure, the Suns will undoubtedly be looking to recoup as many assets as possible in a trade. The Knicks may have to do some extra work to make it happen, but as of now, they certainly appear to be a viable landing spot.