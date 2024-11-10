“This Dude Like Jesus Christ for Real”: Andre Iguodala Compliments Stephen Curry While ‘Trying Not to Be Blasphemous’

Stephen Curry has admitted in many public interviews that he is a devout Christian, a strong believer in the teachings of Christ. However, Andre Iguodala risked blasphemy to take things a bit further by comparing the follower with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Himself. The 40-year-old confessed on Mark Jackson’s eponymous podcast that that’s the only way he can describe the presence of his former Warriors teammate.

After Iggy showed up on his former coach’s podcast, the duo was bound to discuss their days together at Golden State. Almost an hour into the episode, Jackson asked Iguodala what comes to his mind when he hears Steph Curry’s name.

The four-time NBA Champion hesitated a little, but then used the same words to describe Curry that he did in his first press conference with the Warriors. “This dude like Jesus Christ for real. And you don’t wanna be blasphemous, right? But I’ve never seen a person live a lifestyle that they say they’re trying to achieve,” Iguodala said.

He confessed to Jackson that he tries to emulate Steph’s life every day only to fail miserably. Curry’s discipline in his professional and personal life has prompted Iguodala to believe that there is some kind of divinity within the two-time MVP.

The former Warriors star pointed out that Curry is simultaneously a killer on the court and a virtuous and kind man off of it. This duality forces Iggy to find Christ’s reflection in Steph, even though the latter might find the comparison offensive because of his faith. But the 2025 Finals MVP doesn’t have any other standard at hand to illustrate just how flawless Curry really is in his life.

“He is just a genuine human being, just the way he carries himself,” Iggy added. The veteran defender’s eyes revealed that he not only respects Curry for being the generational talent he is, but also admires the exemplary traits he displays as a leader and a man.

Iggy would take a bullet for Steph

While talking about Steph’s virtues, Iguodala became a little passionate for a second. He declared that Steph is actually one of the few people in his life that he would take a bullet for because he can never in good conscience let anything happen to the veteran guard

You could tell from the former NBA star’s resolve that he was telling the truth. Iggy even revealed that he has acted as Steph’s security in the past, keeping fans in check from being too intrusive to the Dubs guard. And he is willing to do the same in the future, even though he doesn’t want any harm to befall Curry and his family.

Iguodala concluded his ode to Curry by pointing out how the Dubs guard has changed the game of basketball forever. Therefore, he belongs to that elite coterie of all-time greats who have directly impacted the game they loved to play. But the four-time NBA Champ is still always gracious about his accolades and never likes to get into arguments about his legacy.

And that’s one of the many reasons why Iggy has so much admiration for Curry.