Basketball

“Kendall Jenner Talks About Boyfriend Devin Booker in Rare Interview”: The KWUTK star discusses what it is to like to date the Phoenix Suns’ superstar before attending his game

"Kendall Jenner Talks About Boyfriend Devin Booker in Rare Interview": The KWUTK star discusses what it is to like to date the Phoenix Suns' superstar before attending his game
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Jos Buttler vs Mumbai Indians stats and last 5 innings list: Jos Buttler vs Bumrah head to head IPL record
Next Article
Pradeep Sangwan cricketer stats and IPL teams: Why is Yash Dayal not playing today's match vs RCB?
NBA Latest Post
"Kendall Jenner Talks About Boyfriend Devin Booker in Rare Interview": The KWUTK star discusses what it is to like to date the Phoenix Suns' superstar before attending his game
“Kendall Jenner Talks About Boyfriend Devin Booker in Rare Interview”: The KWUTK star discusses what it is to like to date the Phoenix Suns’ superstar before attending his game

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been the talk of the town, and finally, NBA…