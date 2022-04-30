“Kendall Jenner Talks About Boyfriend Devin Booker in Rare Interview”: The KWUTK star discusses what it is to like to date the Phoenix Suns’ superstar before attending his game

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been the talk of the town, and finally, NBA fans got to know more about the reclusive couple.

Throwing it back to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, where the Kardashians were present to promote their new show on Hulu, we look at Kendall.

The supermodel is currently dating Phoenix Suns’ superstar and Olympic gold medallist, Devin Booker. While the two have been going strong, they have publically spoken very little about each other.

They post about each other on social media quite often. Despite, that fans have wanted the two to publically speak about their relationship, which has never happened. Until just a few weeks ago.

Kendall Jenner finally spoke about Devin!

Kendall Jenner Talks About Boyfriend Devin Booker in Rare Interview and Attends His Game With Kylie Jenner https://t.co/5mOduPqXQg — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 30, 2022

Kendall gushes about how often she watches Devin Booker in the NBA!

She talked about how she has never missed a game.

“I watch every game unless I have, last night I had dinner but all my friends and family know that I like to sit with my phone wherever I am,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

She talked about she has always been a basketball fan since her sister Khloe took her to Lakers games. Later that day, she attended the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers.

She was seen cheering Devin. As the playoffs get more intense, we can certainly expect to see her in the crowd sometime soon.

