“Magic Johnson this is bulls***!”: How the Lakers legend hilariously embarrassed Conan O’Brien in a game of ‘HORSE’

Magic Johnson and Conan O’Brien played a game of ‘HORSE’ against one another for the latter’s talk-show, with the former beating O’Brien.

Magic Johnson wasn’t known to be all too much of a scorer during his heyday as orchestrating the entirety of a half-court offense while being lethal on the break was his specialty. This doesn’t mean the Los Angeles Lakers icon wasn’t good at scoring however. He had a relatively deep bag of tricks when it came to getting a basket on his own.

His lowest scoring average in the NBA (not including his short stint with the Lakers in the 1995-96 season) was 16.8 points. He would average over 20 points a game on three separate occasions and would get his buckets through mini-hook shots, 12 foot jumpers, and using his strength to bully smaller guards into the paint.

Safe to say that Magic Johnson should be relegated to being merely a passer as the 5x champ could get his own as well. Conan O’Brien would go on to learn this the hard way.

Conan O’Brien gets beat by Magic Johnson in ‘HORSE’.

Conan O’Brien has spent his fair share of time with NBA legends, with most recently having interviewed Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley on his ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast. Prior to this, Conan would play a game of ‘HORSE’ with Lakers legend, Magic Johnson.

During the game, Magic seemed to have locked down the mid-range, knocking down shots from both elbows. Conan on the other hand, would hilariously complain and try out various, wacky shots, like dumping the ball through the net using a fishnet.

Safe to say that the Hall-of-Famer beat Conan at ‘HORSE’ quite handily. Funnily enough, the ‘delivery boy’ who would show up at the end of the bit would upstage both Magic Johnson and O’Brien by throwing down a variety of dunks.

