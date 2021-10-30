“Paul George was really out there playing with absolutely no help”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Clippers star’s 42-point performance against Damian Lillard and co.

Paul George was absolutely sensational in the 111-92 loss against the Trail Blazers, putting up 42 points, 8 rebounds and 2 minutes in only 34 minutes of action.

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined with injuries, a lot of the offensive load of the Los Angeles Clippers has fallen on Paul George. And it is safe to say that PG13 has been outright sensational ever since the 2021-2022 season has started. Even though the Clippers have won only one out of five games, George has been on a tear averaging 27.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on a 50/38/80 shooting split.

And on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, Paul had yet another incredible offensive outburst. In a 111-92 loss against Damian Lillard and co., the Clippers All-Star recorded 42 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and a block on an efficient 62.5% from the field, and 66.7% shooting from beyond the arc.

NBA Twitter reacts to Paul George dropping 42 points in a tough loss against the Trail Blazers

While George went on a 42-point scoring rampage, all the other 10 LAC players recorded a combined 50 points.

Paul George tonight – 42 Points Rest of the Clippers – 50 Points pic.twitter.com/2lYuPOn2dF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 30, 2021

As soon as this rather wild stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

While Paul George has absolutely been dominating the offensive end, it is true that the man has been receiving virtually no help from his teammates. With a poor 1-4 start to this season, LAC needs the second All-Star-type player to help George and the team start their winning ways before the team starts tumbling down the standings furthermore.

Playing Oklahoma City Thunder next on Monday night at 10:30 PM ET at home, the Clippers will hope to grab their 2nd win of the campaign against the youngest team in the league.